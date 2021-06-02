Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commission Sends Three Names to Governor for 19th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today, Wednesday, June 2, to consider six candidates for the 19th judicial district circuit court vacancy. The 19th judicial district covers Montgomery and Robertson counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Ross H. Hicks, effective July 1, 2021.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

Carl Daniel Brollier, Jr.

Adrienne Gilliam Fry

M. Joel Wallace

