TikTok announces new pride month initiatives, including creative tools for tracks

June is the month of pride, and so is TikTok announced a series of new initiatives and tools to help users celebrate the LGBTQ + community, and to promote creators within the app.

First, TikTok launched a new push behind the hashtag #ForYourPride to encourage community participation.

In this context, it’s interesting that TikTok has closely linked the campaign to the popular #FYP hashtag, which almost every TikTok user adds to their uploads in hopes of gaining more in-app exposure. What TikTok said has no impact on the algorithms or the process, so there is no point in adding the #FYP or #ForYou hashtags anyway. Perhaps this is a way to distract users from using the labels, and to highlight the other, more relevant markers they can add to their captions.

When it comes to creative tools, TikTok has added nine new colorful effects to your tracks, “including Rainbow Hair, Rainbow Curtain, Rainbow Trail, Pride Lighting, Pride Time Warp, Pride Rainbow Cheeks, Pride 3D Lashes, Pride Glittery, and Pride Flag Sky AR”.

In other words, there will be a lot of rainbows in your TikTok feed during the next month. How you feel about it comes down to your personal perspective.

TikTok also has the participants in its second annual LGBTQ + TikTok Trailblazers initiative, which aims to highlight creators who have a positive impact on the platform.

TikTok will highlight the work of these users throughout the month with features on its own profiles and on the Discover page.

TikTok will also be hosting a series of musical performances and community-building events via TikTok LIVE, including performances by Charlie XCX, BennyDrama and Gia Woods. It is also the first global TikTok Pride March, ‘a 12-hour TikTok LIVE Lineup fundraiser in 24 different programs offered by countries around the world’.

Important events like these can help increase the interest in TikTok Live, which is also gradually changing e-commerce vehicle in the app.

And finally, TikTok is too Donate $ 500,000 to organizations that support the LGTBQ + community.

Pride Month is an important initiative to raise awareness of the LGTBQ + community, and to facilitate a better understanding of alternative lifestyles and their broader acceptance. And with TikTok now becoming a more important element of the social media landscape, it can play an important role in reinforcing these messages and facilitating the connection within the app.