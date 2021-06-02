Old Pueblo Stucco Provides Tucson Stucco Repairs in Time for Summer
Stucco cracks are often caused by temperature changes. Old Pueblo Stucco can help with Tucson stucco repair needs.
We can help get to the root of the problem with your stucco cracks. We have over 30 years of experience working with stucco, so we have seen all kinds of cracking from mild to severe.”TUCSON, AZ, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temperature change is one of the leading causes of stucco cracks. As the weather heats up for summer, cracks in stucco could become more and more prominent. Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C. offers a solution in the form of stucco repair in Tucson.
— Julio Durazzo, Owner of Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C.
There are many reasons stucco can crack that are out of homeowner’s control. These include wind, lumber shrinkage, and even movement of the earth. So while people can’t necessarily prevent stucco cracks, they can repair them once they happen.
“We can help get to the root of the problem with your stucco cracks. We have over 30 years of experience working with stucco, so we have seen all kinds of cracking from mild to severe,” said Julio Durazzo, Owner of Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C.
Stucco is essentially a thin membrane that covers a harder surface. When stress becomes too much, the stucco can easily crack. Cracks most often appear in corners and near the edges of windows and door frames.
Old Pueblo Stucco assesses the severity and chooses the form of stucco healing that’s most appropriate. These fixes include filling the cracks with stucco-sand elastomeric caulking materials to applying fiberglass mesh and base coat.
Once people notice their stucco cracking, it’s a good idea to get it fixed sooner rather than later. Not addressing cracks could result in spreading and bigger problems over time.
Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C. is a stucco and drywall subcontractor located in Tucson, Arizona. They have been in business since 2007, but they bring 30 years of experience to the stucco/drywall space.
