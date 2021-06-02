Shaftsbury Barracks// Lewd and lascivious conduct with a child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301487

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Marina Pacilio

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06-02-2020 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 Readsboro

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child

ACCUSED: Eugene Peterson

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

After an investigation that began on June 1, 2020, the Vermont State Police arrested Eugene Peterson, 63, of Readsboro, VT. He was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury, Vermont for processing. He was subsequently charged with Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child. Vermont State Police Investigators worked in conjunction with Vermont Department of Children and Families. Peterson was held without bail and is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on June 3, 2021 at 12:30 pm. Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this case call the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at (802) 442-5421 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 3, 2021 12:30 pm

COURT: Bennington VT

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Marina Pacilio

Vermont State Police

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

Cell: 802-760-9468