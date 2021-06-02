Shaftsbury Barracks// Lewd and lascivious conduct with a child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301487
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Marina Pacilio
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06-02-2020 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 Readsboro
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child
ACCUSED: Eugene Peterson
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
After an investigation that began on June 1, 2020, the Vermont State Police arrested Eugene Peterson, 63, of Readsboro, VT. He was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury, Vermont for processing. He was subsequently charged with Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child. Vermont State Police Investigators worked in conjunction with Vermont Department of Children and Families. Peterson was held without bail and is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on June 3, 2021 at 12:30 pm. Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this case call the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at (802) 442-5421 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 3, 2021 12:30 pm
COURT: Bennington VT
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Marina Pacilio
Vermont State Police
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
Cell: 802-760-9468