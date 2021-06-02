Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,713 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Violation of an APO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302068

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Benjamin Goodwin                           

STATION: VSP Middlesex               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/02/2021 / 01:00 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 298 Carroll Rd, Fayston VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of a Court Order

 

ACCUSED:  Carson Mashler

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

 

VICTIM:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/02/2021 at approximately 01:00 AM The Vermont State Police was notified of a

report of a family fight that occurred in Fayston, VT. Subsequent investigation showed an

altercation broke out at the residence and a court order was violated.

Mashler was taken back to the Middlesex Barracks without incident and issued a citation

for Domestic Assault and violation of a Court Order and is scheduled to appear in

Washington County Criminal Division for June 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/21 at 08:30 AM           

COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit

LODGED - LOCATION:   n/a  

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Violation of an APO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.