Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Violation of an APO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302068

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/02/2021 / 01:00 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 298 Carroll Rd, Fayston VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of a Court Order

ACCUSED: Carson Mashler

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

VICTIM:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/02/2021 at approximately 01:00 AM The Vermont State Police was notified of a

report of a family fight that occurred in Fayston, VT. Subsequent investigation showed an

altercation broke out at the residence and a court order was violated.

Mashler was taken back to the Middlesex Barracks without incident and issued a citation

for Domestic Assault and violation of a Court Order and is scheduled to appear in

Washington County Criminal Division for June 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/21 at 08:30 AM

COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.