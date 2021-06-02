Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Violation of an APO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302068
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/02/2021 / 01:00 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 298 Carroll Rd, Fayston VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of a Court Order
ACCUSED: Carson Mashler
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT
VICTIM:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/02/2021 at approximately 01:00 AM The Vermont State Police was notified of a
report of a family fight that occurred in Fayston, VT. Subsequent investigation showed an
altercation broke out at the residence and a court order was violated.
Mashler was taken back to the Middlesex Barracks without incident and issued a citation
for Domestic Assault and violation of a Court Order and is scheduled to appear in
Washington County Criminal Division for June 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/21 at 08:30 AM
COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.