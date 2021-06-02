Global Airport Security Market Is Expected to Reach USD 20.34 Billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Airport Security Market Share, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Access Control, Surveillance, Cyber security, Perimeter Security, Screening), By Systems and Equipment (Fiber Optic Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, Explosives And Narcotics Trace Detecto, Metal Detectors, Cabin Baggage Screening Systems, Backscatter X-ray Systems) By Region and Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global airport security market is expected to grow from USD 11.07 billion in 2020 to USD 20.34 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028

Certain factors are boosting the growth of the global airport security market. Some of them include increasing demand for efficient and quicker screening and shift towards automated security solutions to reduce threats from cyber-crime, arson, vandalism, robbery, and terrorism. In addition to this, remote check-ins, sensor equipment, e-gates, RFID baggage reconciliation systems, and an increasing number of high-profile terrorist and contraband smuggling activities worldwide drive the demand for airport security. Other factors, including the rising growth rate of passengers and international trade and growing industrialization, lead to increased movement of the goods and population from one country to another and thus, drive the market growth.

Airport security safeguards passengers, airport staff, aircraft, and the airport property from crime, terrorism, accidents, and other threats using different methods and technologies. Procedures in airport security have to address threats in perimeter airfield locations, in public/nonpublic areas, and within terminals. Airport security is combined with material resources and humans to protect civil aviation from property and life threats. Many people are seen at airports daily, due to which it is an easy target for the act of terrorism and can result in a massive death rate. With baggage, employees, screens passengers, and governmental oversight, the private sector is a secured and non-secured area.

The global airport security market is expected to witness significant growth due to the strict government rules for goods and passengers' safety. In addition to this, the replacement and upgrading of old technologies and a better aftersales value of various security systems are expected to increase the market growth of airport security during the forecast period. The factors restraining the market growth are military conflicts, vague economic conditions, and macroeconomic recessions. The maintenance cost of the airport security systems is the challenge faced by the market. An increase in security spending and a rising need for integrated security infrastructure are opportunities for market growth.

Key players operating in the airport security market include Siemens A, Thales Group, Robert Bosch LLC, Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Autoclear LLC, Leidos, American Science & Engineering Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Westminster Aviation Security Services, FLIR Systems Inc., and C.E.I.A SpA. To gain a significant market share in the global airport security market, the key players are now focusing on adopting product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. FLIR Systems Inc., Thales Group and Delta Air Lines Inc. are vital manufacturers operating in the airport security market.

For example, in 2020, FLIR Systems Inc. launched the FLIR A400/A700 Thermal Smart Senso and the Thermal Image Streaming fixed camera solutions for monitoring equipment, production lines, critical infrastructure, and screening for elevated skin temperatures.

For example, in January 2020, Heathrow Airport had a contract with Thales Group Subsidiary Aveillant. The company will produce an anti-drone product to avoid flight disruption from rogue drones. The system was tested and deployed at the London airport as part of broader anti-drone efforts led by systems integrator operational solutions.

For example, in October 2018, Delta Air Lines Inc., a predominant airline in the U.S., began a facial recognition technology at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to increase security & help facilitate legitimate travel.

The surveillance segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 27.12% in 2020.

Based on technology, the global airport security market is segmented into access control, surveillance, cybersecurity, perimeter security, and screening. The surveillance segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 27.12 % in 2020. This growth is attributed to rising issues such as goods smuggling and terrorist activities therefore safeguarding the passengers has become vital for the airport authorities. Surveillance includes enhanced Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, facial recognition techniques, iris scans and DNA databanks for identifying terrorists.

The metal detector segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.05% in 2020.

Based on systems and equipment, the global airport security market is segmented into fiber optic perimeter intrusion detection systems, explosives and narcotics trace detector, metal detectors, cabin baggage screening systems, and backscatter X-ray systems. The metal detector segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.05% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the ability to scan banned products such as explosives, weed, drugs, etc. It helps the security personnel to prevent the illegal transportation of explosives and narcotics.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Airport Security Market

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the airport security market has been classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe region held the largest market share of 30.01% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to rising regulations that require entry & exit checks on the passengers from the countries outside the 26 nations in the Schengen zone. On the other hand, the North America region is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing government spending and regulatory mandates coupled with the growing number of upgrade activities and new construction.

About the report:

The global airport security market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

