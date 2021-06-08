First Annual Idaho Talent Fest Puts Local Talent in the Spotlight
Inaugural talent competition takes aim at curing rare diseaseNAMPA, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteer leaders of the Idaho Chapter of the FSHD Society wanted to find a creative way to engage Idaho residents in their goal to fund research to treat and cure fascioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSH muscular dystrophy or FSHD), a rare disease that directly impacts their family. They launched the Idaho Talent Fest.
Talented performers from across the state auditioned in an open call; finalists were chosen through online voting. The final slate of performers will perform live in front of judges and a live audience on July 10th at the performing arts theater in the Nampa Civic Center. Tickets to watch the event can be purchased at IdahoTalentFest.org.
The event will raise funds and awareness for those suffering from FSH Muscular Dystrophy. In addition to donating in support of the live performances, supporters can also participate in the online auction. Art enthusiasts and Zach Woolsey fans will be able to bid online on several hand-signed limited edition prints and one-of-a-kind originals, with 100% of the funds going to the FSHD Society. Auction starts on Saturday the 26th; closes July 10th.
The Idaho Chapter of the FSHD Society is run entirely by dedicated volunteers. Many community businesses are supporting the effort and making it possible; the event is being presented by CA Dance Advancement, the evening will be hosted by radio duo, Rick and Carly from 96.1 Bob FM, and it will be streamed online by Argos Productions.
The FSHD Society is the world’s largest research-focused patient organization for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), one of the most prevalent forms of muscular dystrophy. Over the past 30 years, the organization has catalyzed major advancements and worked to accelerate the development of treatments and a cure to end the pain, disability, and suffering endured by one million people worldwide who live with FSHD. “As long as we are here, no patient need ever face this disease alone.”
###
For more information about this event, the art auction, or FSHD, please contact Minette Hale at 208.608.2418 or IdahoChapter@FSHDSociety.org
Minette Hale
FSHD Society
+1 208-608-2418
idahochapter@fshdsociety.org
