MARYLAND STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION REOPENS EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE TO NON-PUBLIC SCHOOLS (EANS) PROGRAM FOR SECOND AND FINAL ROUND OF REIMBURSEMENTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT:  lora.rakowski@maryland.gov, 443-401-3921

BALTIMORE, MD (June 2, 2021) – To support the safe opening and operating costs of non-public schools during the pandemic, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has reopened the Emergency Assistance to Non-public Schools (EANS) program. With funding still available after the initial period earlier this spring, MSDE will repeat the process for a second and final round of reimbursements for services or assistance to eligible non-public schools. The applications, due by June 30, 2021, can be found at: www.marylandpublicschools.org/EANS.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act was signed into law on December 27, 2020 and provides additional funding for States to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in K-12 schools. The CRRSA Act provides $5.4 billion for the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools (EANS) program, which is part of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER II) Fund. Under the EANS program, MSDE was awarded funds to provide services or assistance to eligible non-public schools to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on non-public school students and teachers in the State. Maryland’s EANS program allocation is a total of $35,878,533, including $200,000 for administration.

The Maryland EANS Program webpage is www.marylandpublicschools.org/EANS. The Certification document, Frequently Asked Questions, Technical Assistance, and other program-specific information can be found on the program webpage. To receive services or assistance under the EANS program, an eligible non-public school must submit an application to MSDE. MSDE must prioritize services or assistance to non-public schools that enroll low-income students and are most impacted by COVID-19. Applications are due to MSDE no later than June 30, 2021, at 12 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and submissions must be sent to mdeansprogram.msde@maryland.gov.

