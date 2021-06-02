8 Pitfalls You Can Easily Avoid • Yoast

Marieke van de Rakt Marieke van de Rakt is the CEO of Yoast. Her main focus is on the growth of the company. She is really passionate about maintaining an open and friendly corporate culture. Marieke is also strongly involved in the marketing of Yoast and at Yoast SEO Academy: the online course platform.

Think of the keywords what you want to rank for is actually the first and most important step you need to take for your SEO strategy. Yet keyword research can be quite daunting. So what keyword mistakes should you avoid at all times? In this post, I will guide you through the most common mistakes that keyword research makes. If you are aware of these mistakes, you can devise a successful keyword research strategy and avoid practices that harm your rankings.

1. Do not do your keyword research

Some people seem to think they can skip keyword research, or that it is no longer important. Doing proper keyword research can indeed be a difficult, time consuming process. And it’s true that a high ranking is not just a matter of filling in the right keyword in your text, and it has been for a long time. But skipping or saving your keyword research means creating content without having an idea of ​​what your potential users are looking for. One of the biggest keyword mistakes you can make is to think that you will only be instinctive know what your audience wants.

It is still important that you take some time to really dive into the language of your audience. What words do they use? What terms are they looking for? Which terms are competitive and which are less? The result of your keyword research should be an extensive list of keywords for which you want to rank. Make sure you update your keyword research list or page regularly. Your audience can change, as can your business focus and business needs. It also has implications for your keyword strategy.

2. You have the right keywords, but there is too much competition

Make sure you aim for realistic keywords. Some niches are very competitive. It is difficult to rank in competitive niches, especially if you are just starting your website or business. If you’re just getting started, you should not (yet) strive for the most competitive keywords. Rather concentrate on long tail keywords (which is easier to arrange and has a greater chance of repentance).

For example, if you have a fitness center and start a blog on fitness, it will be too difficult to start arranging for the term [fitness]. Find out which aspects of your blog are unique and try to arrange the terms. Maybe you write about fitness exercises for retirees. Strive to rank for [fitness routines for retired people] can be a good strategy. In that case you should also aim [fitness tips for seniors], [fitness exercises for retirees] and so on. If you are a little longer in your niche and you successfully rank for long tail keywords, you can aim to arrange for more main terms as well. Rankings for competitive keywords should be part of a successful long-term research research strategy.

3. Not thinking about search intentions

Watch more than ever before search intent is an important part of keyword research. You need to have a clear idea of ​​the kind of intent that lies behind your keywords. People may be looking for information (informative intent), a specific website (navigation intent), or they may want to buy something (commercial or transactional intent). And that’s not all there is to it, because search engines want to give users the exact answer they’re looking for. In other words, if your content does not match the intent of the searcher, it will probably not appear on the results, even if it is good and optimized.

It is therefore important to evaluate whether the content you plan to publish for a particular keyword matches what people are looking for. You can do this by looking at the search results. Do the types of intentions agree? What answers do people want? Is your content in the right form? For example, if you wrote an extensive DIY post to arrange for the term [wedding decorations] and all you see on the results are online stores selling wedding decorations, it’s time to reconsider your strategy. Sign out this post about writing configuration-based content for your keywords for more information on how to do it!

4. Use keywords that no one is looking for

This error with the keyword is partly related to the previous one. If you do not look at search intent, you will be more likely to optimize for words that potential visitors or customers will not use. Two things can happen: either you offer something that people are looking for, but these potential visitors simply use different keywords and you will not find them. Or your keywords are too long and have no traffic.

The keywords you want to rank for should be the same words that your customers use. Always try to use the language of your audience. Imagine selling dresses for gala events. In your marketing, you refer to these dresses as ‘gala dresses’. However, most people do not search [gala dress]. They are looking for [gown] or [evening dress]. You will not have much traffic for the search term [gala dress] compared to the search terms [gown] or [evening dress].

The second problem can occur if you focus on long-tail keywords that are so obscure that they simply generate no traffic. Long-tail keywords are a great way to start your keyword strategy. These words attract less traffic, but you have a greater chance of turning your visitors into buyers or returning visitors. People who use specific terms to look for exactly that thing you are writing about are very good. However, if your keyword is too specific and does not bring in any traffic, it will not help your SEO. So make sure you aim for long-tail keywords that actually generate traffic!

5. Focus only on exact keywords

If you are writing a nice blog post, the rankings can not only be limited to one exact keyword, but it also contains related terms. So if you can optimize for related (long-tail) keywords without stretching them, you should definitely do so. For example, we have a report on Timeless SEO Tips. It is suitable for [timeless SEO tips], but also for similar phrases [universal SEO tactics] and [universal SEO improvements], and it does pretty well for each of these keywords.

6. Do not look at whether you should use singular or plural

Always check if you need to target the plural or singular of a particular keyword. If you plan to [ballet shoe] or for [ballet shoes]? Search for people [holiday home] or [holiday homes]? While Google may realize that the plural and simple versions of a word refer to the same thing, the pages of search results and the number of results often still differ because what users search for differs slightly.

In this case, it is again important to think about the intention people searching for your keyword. Someone who is looking for the simple version of a keyword can search for information, while someone who is looking for the multiple version can compare products and / or buy something. Either way, whether you use singular or plural depends on your specific keyword and its intent, so keep that in mind.

7. Use the same keyword on more than one page

If you have multiple pages for the same search term (also known as keyword cannibalization), you undo your own success. If you make this keyword error, it means that you may be suffering from rankings, because search engines cannot see which pages you should point to users.

If you've already created several pages and optimized them for the same keywords, the good news is you can do it. However, it can take a bit of work and maybe even difficult decisions, so the best way is to avoid this pitfall altogether if you can.

8. Forget to evaluate

If you plan to rank for certain terms, you need to make sure you succeed. You need to regularly evaluate whether people really find your articles. One way to do this is to google your suggested focus keyword every now and then. But please note that your search results may be biased because Google has personalized your search. So use a private browser session or a tool like https://valentin.app/ and see if your article appears in the results. If you forget to evaluate, you will not know if you can aim for more competitive keywords, or if you should focus on long tail variants.

Conclusion: Avoid these Keyword Mistakes for a Successful SEO Strategy

Conducting keyword research takes a lot of time. It is important that you take the time and really think about the terms for which you want to arrange. Read Keyword research: the best guide for many practical tips that will help you devise a successful keyword research strategy. And if it starts to look good, you can look at others Common SEO Mistakes also.

