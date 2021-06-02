How to change your Twitter handle on iPhone, Android or Web

It’s time to change your Twitter handle. Maybe you’m tired of the name you chose when you joined in 2007, or maybe it just does not represent who you are anymore.

Maybe you are a business and have undergone a new name or name change.

Whatever the reason, changing your Twitter handle is a quick and easy process that will make logging in more enjoyable than ever before.

In this article we are going to discuss how to change your Twitter handle from a mobile app (Apple or Android) or a computer. The steps for each method are very much the same. Here we go!

How to change your Twitter handle on an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch

Open the Twitter app on your iOS device. Tap “Me” at the bottom of the screen to open your profile page. Tap “Edit”. Enter a new username and tap “Done.” If you also want to change your name, click “Rename”, enter a new name, and then tap “Done.”

How to change your Twitter handle from an Android device

Go to “Settings & Privacy” and tap “Account.” Tap “Twitter” and then choose your username. Type a new Twitter handle in the field that appears and click ‘OK’.

How to change your Twitter handle from a computer

Go to www.twitter.com Log in to your account by entering an email address and password Click on the person icon at the top of the screen Select “Settings” Select “Name” at the bottom of this page Enter a new name (optional)

How to choose the right Twitter handle for your business

The best Twitter username or handle for your business is short, memorable and easy to spell. It should also include the name of your business. For example: the Mercedes Benz Twitter handle is @MercedesBenzUSA.

The reason why your Twitter handling should be short and memorable is because you want people to be able to easily find your business on the platform. This is not the place to make a joke or be smart. This will make it harder for people to find you.

When should you have multiple Twitter handles for your business

You may want multiple Twitter handles for your business.

For example, you could use @CompanyName and then a secondary handle of @ Service1 or something like that. That way, people can find the specific service they are looking for on Twitter, while still following your company’s updates in one place.

Mercedes Benz has another Twitter handle for their press releases and media requests: @ MB_Press.

If you are a global business, you may want a separate Twitter handle

each country. For example, @USAmerica or @Canada.

Mercedes Benz has different Twitter handles for each country in which they are very important: @MercedesBenzUSA, @MercedesBenzUK and @MercedesBenzCDN. This allows them to speak directly to their local audiences, each with unique needs and preferences.

What to do if using your Twitter handle?

If you already have a Twitter account and want to update the username, the best thing to do is to search for your desired username on Twitter. If available, click “Update” and start using the name as soon as possible!

If you use the desired username, you have several options. First, try using only numbers or letters for the first and last name (eg @ User3201). If that doesn’t work, use only the first letter of each word in your new handle (@ UserB1) or just the start number (@ User8).

Keep trying different variations until you find one available!

If the account with the same username is a fraudster, you have another problem.

Here’s what to do if your business name is used by a fraudster or troll on Twitter:

Report the account to Twitter. This can be done by clicking on the account’s profile and clicking on “Report”. Mention in your report that it is a fake username and that you are not connected to it. Copy or take a screenshot of any tweets from the fraudster’s account to prove their violation against your name or business. Keep in mind that these accounts violate Twitter’s Terms of Service Agreement, so it may decrease in any case.

Preventing fraudsters from stealing your business name on Twitter or posing online is also a good reason to try to get verified. If people see the blue check mark next to your name this way, they’ll know it’s really you.

Consult us for more instructions on how to do this guide to being verified on Twitter.

