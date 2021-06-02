Stephanie Niven joins Ninety One in expansion of sustainable investing credentials
Stephanie Niven has joined Ninety One as a portfolio manager in the Thematic Equity team within Multi-Asset
Investors face mounting challenges as the world grapples with the transition to a more sustainable growth model. Ninety One is clearly committed to sustainability with substance.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninety One, the global investment manager, announces that Stephanie Niven has joined Ninety One as a portfolio manager in the Thematic Equity team within Multi-Asset. The appointment underscores the expansion of the team’s sustainable investing credentials and belief that companies which respond successfully to global sustainability challenges will outperform over time. Miss Niven will lead the firm’s development of a global sustainable equity offering.
Adding 16 years of industry experience, Miss Niven joins Ninety One from Aviva Investors, where she co-managed the Global Equity Endurance Fund. Prior to Aviva, Miss Niven was at Tesco Pension Investments for six years where she worked as a global equity portfolio manager. She started her career at Goldman Sachs. Miss Niven is also a member of the Board of Trustees for Humanism UK and the COIF Charity Funds.
Mimi Ferrini, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Ninety One, said: “We are delighted with Stephanie’s arrival, and believe her appointment demonstrates our clear commitment and ability to attract outstanding long-term investment talent to Ninety One. The broadening of our global sustainable equity offering will be another milestone in Ninety One’s drive to put sustainability at the core of our business. Stephanie shares our vision for developing the firm’s sustainable investing capabilities, and her sustainable investing philosophy is absolutely aligned to ours.”
Stephanie Niven, portfolio manager said: “I am excited to join Ninety One and form part of the team building on the firm’s strengths and progress developing meaningful sustainable investment solutions. Investors face mounting challenges as the world grapples with the transition to a more sustainable growth model. Ninety One is clearly committed to sustainability with substance. We have a compelling opportunity to develop sustainable global equity capabilities with a differentiated approach to understanding externalities and how culture leads to sustainable competitive advantages. Our aim is to meet investors’ financial needs and contribute to positive environmental and social progress, while minimising negative impacts”.
Ninety One is an independent, active global investment manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients, managing £130.9 billion in assets (as at 31.03.21.).
Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, the firm started offering domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, almost three decades of organic growth later, the firm demerged from Investec Group and became Ninety One. Today the firm offers distinctive active strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world.
