Sentrol, Inc. selected by Yokagawa as exclusive representative in Metro New York and Northern New Jersey

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentrol, Inc. (http://nesentrol.com), a firm providing OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and end users with technically sound, cost-effective solutions for sensor and control applications since 2001, has been selected by Yokogawa Corporation of America as its exclusive partner in Metro New York and Northern New Jersey.

Yokogawa Corporation of America (yokogawa.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, partners and innovates with North American energy and chemical industries to achieve optimum operability and competitiveness. With a 60-year track record in North America delivering measurement, control and information solutions, the business is headquartered in Houston, TX and is supported by other domestic manufacturing and service locations across the U.S, Canada and Mexico. Sentrol will have Yokogawa’s state-of-the-art manufacturing, engineering and service solutions at its disposal to help clients solve their challenges in the areas of measurement, control, and information.

Under the terms of this partnership, Sentrol, Inc. will be the exclusive representative for all Yokogawa products and solutions throughout New York and New Jersey, including the New York counties of Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Westchester; and the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren.

Joe Cipriani, Northeast Regional Sales Manager for Yokogawa Corporation of America, said “This is an exciting change of representation in the New York and New Jersey area. We are thrilled to have Sentrol Sensor & Control Solutions as our new partner for this territory.” He continued, “Sentrol has been a key player in the northeast market for over 20 years. Their customer service and support network has been a key component to their success, and we look forward to working with the Sentrol team to expand our local support and continue to provide quality Yokogawa products and solutions.”

In preparation for this additional territory, Sentrol has also brought on board an additional sales representative for the Mid Atlantic, and company president Tim Crowley has been spending time in New Jersey as they ramp up their efforts in territory. As exclusive representative for Yokogawa in this region, the Sentrol team will work with companies across a range of industries which include oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceuticals, wastewater facilities, universities and hospitals, and will work with these organizations’ purchasing and engineering departments.

“We look forward to helping our clients find the creative and cost-effective solutions that will help their organizations run more efficiently,” said Tim Crowley, president of Sentrol. He said, “Our client needs may be fairly simple and straightforward, such as needing a temperature transmitter for a heat furnace, or something more complicated such as needing a sensor for CO2 control for cell incubators in hospital or laboratory situations. We listen, and work back to finding the best solution. We draw upon our decades of experience plus our associations with the industry’s leading manufacturers.”

He added, “We greatly value our partnership with Yokogawa. Their product line and know-how is exceptional, and we look forward to this expanded partnership with great enthusiasm.”

About Sentrol

Sentrol, Inc. is a leading provider of product and service solutions for sensing and fluid control applications in industry. Sentrol’s customers rely on the company’s expertise and years of experience in the recommendation and distribution of high quality, cost-effective products to address the complexities of sensing and fluid control applications in industry. Sentrol serves OEMS, end users, contractors and engineering firms in the biopharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage, HVAC, material handling, microelectronics, research, test/ measurement, and wastewater markets. Their products are used in industrial applications in the sensing of and control of gases and liquids. In addition to its representation of Yokogawa, Sentrol also represents Panametrics, Jordan Valve, Steriflow Valve, Fike Corp., Magnetrol, Ashcroft, Flow Technology, RKI Instruments, Pyromation in the New England states. The Sentrol product offering is supported in the field by a sales and service staff capable of trouble shooting and servicing its full product line. The Sentrol team draws upon the products and engineering designs of the industry’s best manufacturers and uses its expertise to help customize a solution for every situation. The Sentrol team has a combined 100 years of experience in the evaluation, engineering and analysis of fluid control systems. Sentrol maintains corporate headquarters at One Roberts Road, Plymouth, MA. For additional information, please visit www.nesentrol.com, email sales@nesentrol.com or call 888-877-1778.

