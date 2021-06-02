Work to Begin on Two Culverts on Route 3015 (Water Level Road) Replacement Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Prime Contractor, Pugliano Construction Co., Inc., of Pittsburgh will begin work on Monday, June 7, on the second of three bridges to be replaced under this contract. Work will begin on Route 3015 (Water Level Road) in Milford Township, Somerset County.

Work on this bridge consists of the replacement of the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert. Other work to be completed consists of minor roadway approach work, guiderail and drainage improvements.

Beginning Monday, traffic will be detoured on the Route 3015 (Water Level Road) structure over a tributary to Coxes Creek. The structure is located southwest of the Route T-340 (Coalyard Road) intersection.

A 6.6-mile detour will be placed that will use Route 3008 (Mud Pike), to Route 3019 (Gebhart Road) and back to Route 3015 (Water Level Road).

Once work on this structure is completed, the contractor will move on to the structure located northeast of the T-430 (Coalyard Road) intersection to complete the same work. This structure will use the same detour. The detour is anticipated to be lifted by August 31.

These bridges were part of the contract that also included the Route 2016 (Rockdale Road) Rhoades Creek Bridge, in Black Township.

All work on this $2 million project is expected to be completed by late-September of 2021.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101