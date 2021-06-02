Contractor to Implement Market Street Detour Week of June 7

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) provided an update today on its Route 153 (South Front Street) betterment project in Clearfield Borough. The Market Street detour is scheduled to be implemented Monday, June 7, and remain in effect until Friday, June 11.

Using the detour will allow for the installation of new drainage at the Market Street intersection. Traffic from West Market is not permitted to turn onto Front Street while the detour is in effect. Traffic from East Market Street may turn onto Front Street but may not continue through the intersection onto West Market.

Traffic from West Market Street will follow a one-mile detour using Weaver and Nichols streets. Traffic from East Market Street will follow a detour using North Second, Nichols, and Weaver streets.

The right lane of Front Street remains closed 24-hours a day until further notice.

Work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Water line relocation took place in 2020. Work this year includes drainage improvements, installation of new, larger pipes and inlets, roadway restoration, sidewalk installation, driveway improvements, and traffic signal upgrades.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $3.7 million project. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

###