Project to Preserve the New Lineville Road Bridge in Conneautville Borough, Crawford County to Begin Next Week

Work will begin soon to rehabilitate a 23-year old bridge that carries New Linesville Road (Route 198) over Conneaut Creek in Conneautville Borough, Crawford County.

Work on the New Linesville Road bridge, which is located between Mulberry Road and Main Street (Route 18), is expected to start June 7, 2021 weather permitting.

The project will include removing the existing asphalt, placing elastomeric waterproof membrane and asphalt overlay on the bridge deck. Work will also include construction of new geo-reinforced approach slabs, drainage improvements, pavement markings and guide rail updates.

The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 18, Route 6, Route 7, Route 167, and Route 198. It is expected to be in place for 5 weeks.

Motorists may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The new bridge is expected to be opened by late July 2021.

The existing bridge was built in 1998 and is classified as good condition. Approximately 575 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is CH&D Enterprises of New Stanton, PA. The contract cost is $212,793.00 which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

