New Galena Road to Close for Base Repair in New Britain Township

King of Prussia, PA – New Galena Road will be closed and detoured between Trewigtown Road and Barry Road in New Britain Township, beginning Monday, June 7, for base repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced. The closure will be in place weekdays from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM through July 1.

During the closure, New Galena Road motorists will be directed to use Hilltown Pike and Route 152 South (Limekiln Pike). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

New Galena Road to Close for Base Repair in New Britain Township

