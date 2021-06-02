Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Alert for Cunningham Culverts Replacement Project on State Route 422 in Indiana County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that there will be a brief traffic disruption at the Cunningham Culverts on State Route 422 in Indiana County on June 3, 2021.

Crews will be setting bridge box sections using a crane for the first half of the bridge over Curry Run. Operations will require fifteen (15) minute stoppages for the westbound traffic throughout the day.  The affected area will be between the intersections of State Route 422 and Poulos Road and State Route 422 and Trim Tree Road.

Cunningham Culverts is a bridge/ box culvert replacement project on State Route 422.  The construction area extends from the Trim Tree Road intersection to the Lions Health Camp Road intersection.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

