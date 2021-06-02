Project to Replace the Mosiertown Road Bridge in Hayfield Township, Crawford County to Begin Next Week

Work will begin soon to replace a bridge that carries Mosiertown Road (Route 4009) over Hubert Run in Hayfield Township, Crawford County.

Work on the bridge, which is located between Battles Road and Knapp Road, is expected to start June 14, 2021 weather permitting.

The project will include removal of the existing steel plate pipe arch bridge and construction of a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. Crews will also conduct the reconstruction of the approach roadway, guiderail updates, and new signs and pavement markings.

The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 198, Route 98 and West Road (Route 4010). The detour is expected to begin June 21, 2021 and be in place for five weeks.

The new bridge is expected to be opened by late July 2021.

Motorists may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The existing bridge was built in 1957 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 450 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Shingledecker’s Welding of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $513,134.75, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #