3D seismic surveys fully completed at Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year's main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

Gazprom and LUKOIL are bound by the 2014–2024 General Agreement on Strategic Partnership, pursuant to which, among other things, LUKOIL supplies gas into Gazprom's gas transmission system.

The Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields are located in the Nenets Autonomous Area to the east of Naryan-Mar. The two fields have the aggregate recoverable reserves of 27.4 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons and 225.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The subsurface use license for the area that includes these fields is held by Gazprom.

In 2020, Gazprom and LUKOIL signed the Master Agreement on the terms of the development of the Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields.

LVNG is a joint venture of Gazprom Dobycha Krasnodar and LUKOIL-Komi.

3D seismic surveys fully completed at Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields

