Lawrenceburg student enlists in the Tennessee National Guard

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. –Samuel Gray, a Lawrence County High School graduate, enlisted into the Tennessee Army National Guard on Feb. 1 and is leaving for basic training on June 1.

Gray, who enlisted to be an Aviation Operations Specialist, will attend 10 weeks of Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, followed by eight weeks of Advanced Individual Training at Fort Rucker, Alabama, specializing in aviation operations. During his training, he will learn traditions, tactics, marksmanship, and methods of becoming a Soldier as well as how to schedule and dispatch tactical aircraft missions.

Upon graduation, Gray will be assigned to Nashville’s 1-230th Air Cavalry Regiment.

A 2020 graduate from Lawrence County High School, Gray currently attends Middle Tennessee State University, majoring in Aerospace, with the intent of becoming a pilot.

“I’ve already had a love for flying and the Guard gave me the best opportunity to help pursue that,” said Gray. “I joined the National Guard not only for the privilege of serving my country, but also the amazing opportunities it provides me to further my education.”

Gray plans to utilize the Tennessee STRONG Act for his tuition upon his return from Basic Combat Training and AIT. The STRONG Act is a reimbursement program that will cover 100% of the maximum undergraduate in-state tuition.