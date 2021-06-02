Why SEO Does Not Work | Brafton

SEO sounds like a good idea, isn ‘t it?

The prospect is to see your brand at the top of Google search results for your favorite keyword sexy. You will definitely feel proud when you brag to your friends about it.

Hi Chris, Google this keyword and tell me what you see … yes it’s me. ”

From a business standpoint, you would have a significant advantage over your competitors. From a personal point of view, it would be an emotional thing. Coming in the first place, with anything, comes with a sense of pride, which makes the ego turn a notch or two.

It makes a person feel like he has an innate sense of business expertise that is unattainable for the average Joe.

And because of the emotional pull, people are willing to take a big risk for SEO. But the problem is that they do not understand the extent of the risk. They approach SEO with the same mindset as an optimistic gambler who walks to the blackjack table – they think the win, never the grueling loss.

They never walk to the table, knowing that they have already lost before they sit down.

The conciliatory loss

SEO mostly does not work. Point. But this is not for one of the reasons why you think, such as:

“Doing proper SEO requires too much money.”

“Only the best SEO agencies can do SEO the right way.”

“We work in a super niche industry, so our SEO needs to be special.”

All these assumptions, which I have heard countless times, are dead wrong. The correct answer is actually very remarkable in its simplicity: there can be only be some winners.

Imagine watching the Olympics on TV. You see 30 participants sliding themselves hundreds of feet off a ski ramp in search of the perfect flight path and landing. Only 3 of the participants will succeed; the rest will go home empty-handed.

SEO is exactly the same.

But instead of 30 contestants, you can compete against hundreds or thousands of contestants for the same keyword.

For example: google the keyword “Data center powerProduces 2.25 billion pages. Of the 2,250,000,000 sites competing for this keyword that is searched 400 times a month, prizes are awarded as follows

Position 1 will achieve 20% of the profit (80 clicks).

Position 2 will make 11.4% of the profit (46 clicks).

Position 3 will achieve 5.9% of the profit (24 clicks).

The rest of the contestants on Page 1 will fight for the bits of erroneous clicks by desperate searchers.

In fact, no result outside of position 7 will take more than 4 clicks per month. The remaining competitors who are languishing outside will practice their best version of ‘Oliver Twist’ in the porridge line.

Any result beyond position 5 can hardly be described as an “SEO success”.

If we agree that there can only be a few winners, the overwhelming majority must by definition be losers.

The zero-sum battle

SEO does not work for most people for the same reason as striving to become a professional athlete does not work for most people: there are only a few positions available, among numerous competitors, and the top few reward all the advantages.

The available market for searches in your industry is a single fixed number, no more and no less. The elite of the elite SEO and content experts will control the largest market share.

Google distinguishes them from the hundreds, thousands and millions of competitors who have all bought their lottery tickets, eagerly and fully expecting them to achieve a great victory.

Elite experts do not buy lottery tickets. They work for their profit.

Why SEO works for the elite

The real elite SEO experts I met avoid the best practices because everyone follows the best practices.

They burn the house and provide a more inventive and creative design.

They consider ‘search’ as ​​a form of art and see music in the numbers and code on the page. For without art there is no creativity or curiosity, and all the layers of possibility merge into an uninspired mess.

They have a competitive attitude about their personality that never lets them rest. The elite SEO experts must win. It’s a tireless need to fix something that’s broken.

The elite SEO expert brings skepticism and thoroughness into everything they analyze. They evaluate SEO potential in the same way that a C-Suite manager would evaluate a significant business investment, linking SEO to real commercial value, not just web statistics.

The elite SEO understands how to create the most thorough and effective content on the internet while generating commercial value for the organization.

They put on their boots and start working.

Where do we go from here then?

SEO success will increasingly elude the average participant as more players continue to enter the field. Their chances will slide further and further south, yet their false optimism will be maintained.

As a result, the casual SEO expert can still achieve success by enabling and even encouraging customers’ false optimism, but the house will inevitably win.

The new brand SEO elite understands the odds that exist against it. She will burn down the house and rebuild it. And she will not stop building until it is perfect.