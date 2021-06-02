North Star Scientific Makes Second Announcement in Oklahoma in Six Months

North Star Scientific (NSS), a Hawaii-based company, announced plans to add 50 employees to its Oklahoma City operation. The additional jobs allow the company to participate in the Oklahoma Quality Jobs program. The announcement comes just six months after NSS announced plans to expand to Oklahoma City. The company began operations in Oklahoma City in January and has already added several employees.

“We are delighted at the warm reception by the state and city and look forward to executing the company’s future growth in Oklahoma,” said Dr. James Stamm, CEO, NSS.

“It’s great news that NSS is looking to grow in Oklahoma after such a short period of time,” said Scott Mueller, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “This announcement is a testament to the strength and potential of Oklahoma’s aerospace industry and the confidence the company has in their ability to recruit the necessary talent.”

“We are extremely excited about North Star Scientific’s quick expansion in Oklahoma City,” said Roy H. Williams, president & CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. “Our market is a perfect fit for North Star Scientific’s business model and we expect nothing but more growth for them in our community.”

NSS designs, develops, and qualifies state of the art electronic systems for Department of Defense applications and delivers reliable high-performance products and services. They specialize in radar frequency systems designs and rapid research & development/custom solutions.