BERKELEY COUNTY FOOD TRUCK OWNER ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION AFTER FAILING TO REPORT MORE THAN $300,000 IN SALES

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Berkeley County businessman and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.

Victor Sebastian Colbert, 56, of Hanahan, is owner of Chesapeake Blue, doing business as Cast Iron Food Truck. According to warrants, for tax years 2018 through 2020, Colbert underreported sales in his Berkeley County business by $340,250. He evaded a total of $27,220 in state Sales Tax. Colbert told agents he knowingly underreported his sales to the SCDOR, according to warrants.

If convicted, Colbert faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to:

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Attn: Fraud Advisor

181 East Evans Street, Suite 5

Florence, SC 29506

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements.