Over $1.6 Million Approved for Beaufort County to Acquire Flood-Prone Properties

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1,603,745 to help Beaufort County acquire, demolish and remove 19 residential structures that were flooded after Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The structures are located within a Special Flood Hazard Area in Washington, N.C. Once they are removed, the parcels will be converted to an open space in the natural floodplain. Purchase of the properties will also help the homeowners to relocate to an area where they won’t face an ongoing flood risk.

“The completion of FEMA’s review and approval of the program is good news for these property owners and the communities where they live,” said Steve McGugan, State Hazard Mitigation Officer. “The next step is for the state and local governments to move through the procurement of a contractor, which will take a couple of months to complete. Once there is a contractor in place, they will need to mobilize and set up their final project management timeline so property owners can be advised on the approximate date work will be completed on their property.”

FEMA’s share of the cost for this project is $1,202,809 and the state’s share is $400,936. FEMA covers 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is paid for by the state. The federal share is reimbursed to the state which disburses the funds to local governments.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds projects that reduce risks from repetitive hazards. Hazard mitigation includes long-term solutions that help reduce or eliminate rebuilding costs from future disasters. This mitigation planning breaks the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction and repeated damage.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.