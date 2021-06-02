Governor McKee, Fidelity Investments, Town of Smithfield Announce First-Ever Public Drive-through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

In an effort to reach anyone who has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, the State, the Town of Smithfield and Fidelity Investments are hosting Rhode Island's first-ever public drive-through pilot vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fidelity Investments parking garage located at 100 Salem Street in Smithfield.

"It takes many different approaches to vaccinate beyond the 70 percent mark," said Governor Dan McKee. "The collaboration between the Town of Smithfield, Fidelity Investments, and the Rhode Island Department of Health to launch the State's first public drive-through vaccination clinic is exactly the type of smart pick and shovel work we need to get the job done. If you haven't received your shot yet, please use this opportunity; you never even have to leave your car. Let's vaccinate the Ocean State."

Anyone age 12 or older can get vaccinated at this site. Individuals can get either a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. If an individual has already received a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, they must ensure it has been at least 21 days since their first dose in order to receive their second. This clinic is open to Rhode Islanders and people who live in other states or may be visiting. Appointments are recommended, but they are not required. Individuals seeking vaccination must arrive in a vehicle. No walk-ups will be accepted.

"The Town of Smithfield and Fidelity Investments are proud to join together and pilot this new means of administering vaccinations to members of the community," said Smithfield Town Manager Randy Rossi. "Drive-through vaccination clinics are a quick and convenient means to get vaccinated and we are hopeful that this new strategy in delivering vaccinations will reach individuals who seek immunization against COVID-19 and were unable to previously be vaccinated. The Fidelity campus is just off Route 295 and everyone is encouraged to visit this vaccination clinic."

The public drive-through approach enables Rhode Islanders from across the state the opportunity to get vaccinated and conduct their observation period without leaving a vehicle. This clinic will take place in the Fidelity campus parking garage and will be rain or shine.

"Fidelity Investments is committed to the communities in which our associates live, work and serve," said Rick Metters, Vice President, Fidelity Investments. "We're proud to partner with the Town of Smithfield in this innovative pilot that we hope will result in more people getting vaccinated quickly and safely."

To schedule an appointment, visit vaccinateri.org or call 844-930-1779.