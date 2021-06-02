Florida Department of Management Services Commends Key Investments in State Infrastructure

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) commends Governor Ron DeSantis and leaders of the Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives for prioritizing key investments to protect critical state facilities and Florida’s digital infrastructure against cyber threats. Session successes also include updates to telehealth benefits for State Group Insurance enrollees and expanding coverage to include mental health services.

“Governor DeSantis remains focused on creating a solid foundation of cybersecurity to help combat evolving threats against Florida’s digital infrastructure,” said James Grant, State Chief Information Officer. “Thanks to the efforts of Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez and the Florida Cybersecurity Task Force, first-of-its-kind investments in cybersecurity will help protect critical state resources and sensitive information.”

“Governor DeSantis delivered on the priorities of his Florida Leads Budget — successfully securing critical investments for needed improvements and construction of state facilities,” said Tami Fillyaw, Chief of Staff of the Florida Department of Management Services. “This administration’s commitment to the mental wellbeing of Floridians continues to motivate increased access to mental health services with updates to telehealth benefits for public employees.”

2021-2022 Budget highlights include:

Modernizing Florida’s Business Processes: $2 million to automate state functions through Robotic Process Automation which will reduce processing and wait times for claims and application review for services that many Floridians depend on.

Critical Infrastructure: $100 million to design and construct a new Emergency Operations Center to respond to major storms and public safety events, more than $65 million to modernize and improve Florida Facilities Pool buildings, including more than $8 million for access and life safety construction improvements.

Cybersecurity: $30 million to implement the initiatives recommended by the Florida Cybersecurity Taskforce. Implementation of task force recommendations will allow for the purchase of any necessary additions to current technologies, processes, and personnel to close shortfalls, mitigate risk, and better protect data.

Telehealth: Telehealth services will continue to be available to members of the State Group Insurance Program for health benefits and have been expanded beyond primary care to include additional healthcare services, such as mental health services.

Public Safety Communication: Investment in critical statewide public safety communication systems and more than $24 million to increase interoperability between local emergency communications systems and to increase text-to-911 services.

