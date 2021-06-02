INTERWOVEN MEDIA’S “INSIDE DAY & NIGHT EXOTIC CEREAL BAR” NAMED WINNER IN THE 42nd ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS

Michael Castillo, Co-owner and Co-founder of Day and Night Exotic Cereal Bar

Interwoven Media, an all-in-one video production partner to brands and organizations globally, was recently named a winner in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interwoven Media (“Interwoven”) announced today that it’s "INSIDE DAY & NIGHT EXOTIC CEREAL BAR" docu-style video has been named a winner in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

Interwoven is an original content production and strategy firm based in Los Angeles, CA. The company operates at the intersection of entertainment and business, providing authentic digital storytelling solutions to organizations, brands and individuals looking to hone their brand identity and message via dynamic visual content. Interwoven offers in-house video production services (from pre-production to final cut), as well as strategic content advisory, and is able to work with clients regardless of physical location.

“In the face of a year like no other, Interwoven Media has continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work”, says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience.”

“We are so pleased to receive this award and so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Michael Castillo and Karmon Dupree, co-owners and co-founders of Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar. Utilizing video to tell Michael’s unique story was gratifying in many ways, and we are eager to continue to assist brands and organizations to develop thoughtful video content that can grow their business,” shared Interwoven partner Harrison Sheinberg.

Today’s winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators defying the limitations by embracing platforms to increase awareness about injustices and promote solidarity for movements, as well as geographical, like developing fully remote pipelines for dispersed teams.

This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories to reflect and celebrate new forms of producing work in light of the past months restrictions and limitations. New categories included Remote Production, Virtual Events & Experiences and an increase in animation categories.

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adobe, Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, J. Paul Getty Museum, PBS, Playstation, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio, Ogilvy & Mather and The Walt Disney Company.

About Interwoven Media:

