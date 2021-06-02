Lima Certification Centre in Turkey, announces partnership with BeVeg, world’s only ISO accredited vegan certification.

Without an accredited vegan certificate, vegan claims are pointless as they are made without a standard or definition to refer to.”
— Lima Certification
ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY , June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lima Certification specializes in services for audit and certification of compliance with national and international standards for vegan fashion and textile certification per the BeVeg accredited vegan standard

The Lima Certification Centre  Certification Centre is now authorized according to the BeVeg Vegan Standard and is proud to announce a partnership with BeVeg. The Lima Certification is one of many certification bodies authorized by BeVeg International worldwide.

“Without an accredited vegan certificate, vegan claims are pointless as they are made without a standard or definition to refer to. With all trusted vegan certification trademark symbols conforming to a single global vegan standard, the consumer gains confidence in the products and services used” - Lima Certification

BeVeg helps to prevent and reduce consumable products and services of animal origin, to avoid animal exploitation, and to minimize the possibility of any cross-contamination with animal material. The standard has applications in many areas such as food, cosmetics, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, restaurants and textiles.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

