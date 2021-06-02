Lima Certification Centre in Turkey, announces partnership with BeVeg, world’s only ISO accredited vegan certification.
Lima Certification Centre in Turkey, announces partnership with BeVeg, world’s only ISO accredited vegan certification standard.
Without an accredited vegan certificate, vegan claims are pointless as they are made without a standard or definition to refer to.”ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY , June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lima Certification specializes in services for audit and certification of compliance with national and international standards for vegan fashion and textile certification per the BeVeg accredited vegan standard.
— Lima Certification
The Lima Certification Centre Certification Centre is now authorized according to the BeVeg Vegan Standard and is proud to announce a partnership with BeVeg. The Lima Certification is one of many certification bodies authorized by BeVeg International worldwide.
“Without an accredited vegan certificate, vegan claims are pointless as they are made without a standard or definition to refer to. With all trusted vegan certification trademark symbols conforming to a single global vegan standard, the consumer gains confidence in the products and services used” - Lima Certification
BeVeg helps to prevent and reduce consumable products and services of animal origin, to avoid animal exploitation, and to minimize the possibility of any cross-contamination with animal material. The standard has applications in many areas such as food, cosmetics, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, restaurants and textiles.
BeVeg Law Firm
BevVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn