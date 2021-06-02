181 FREMONT RESIDENCES Partners with Veteran Bay Area Driver Dave Smith for NASCAR Race on June 5 at Sonoma Raceway
181 Fremont Residences in the West Coast’s tallest mixed-use tower is taking a drive on the wild side sponsoring a car in an upcoming NASCAR race.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 181 FREMONT RESIDENCES Partners with Veteran Bay Area Driver Dave Smith for NASCAR Race on Saturday June 5 at Sonoma Raceway
181 Fremont Residences, crowning the top of the West Coast’s tallest mixed-use tower is taking a drive on the wild side with its sponsorship of Novato-native Dave Smith on June 5, at the General Tire 200 for the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series at Sonoma Raceway. Smith has teamed up to field the 181 Fremont Residences Toyota Camry. The ARCA Menards General 200 will mark Smith’s ninth Sonoma Raceway NASCAR appearance.
The 181 Fremont Residences rise above San Francisco and the Bay featuring global award-winning architecture, design and engineering as the tallest residences on the West Coast. Residences start at over 500 feet in the sky offering unrivaled 360-degree views of the city, bay, Golden Gate and Bay Bridges, and the Pacific Ocean.
“At 181 Fremont, we strive to highlight excellence across many fields, including, art, design and philanthropy. On June 5, we are delighted to support a motorsports legend, Bay Area native, Dave Smith, on his home track in Sonoma," says Jay Paul Company Chief Investment Officer and 181 Fremont developer, Matt Lituchy. “Dave beautifully embodies our reach for elite performance and dedication to being the best.”
“I’m excited because NASCAR stock cars are some of the most fun cars to drive,” Smith said. “People have no idea. There’s nothing more difficult and challenging than road racing with a stock car. With the backing of 181 Fremont Residences and the Joe Nava/Performance P-1 Motorsports team, I expect to be very competitive.”
The General Tire field will feature many NASCAR Cup Series drivers using the event to prepare for future races, including Sunday’s TOYOTA/Savemart 350. Smith himself has trained many NASCAR drivers for the rigors of road racing. His vast motorsports resume includes competing in the American LeMans Series, Ferrari Challenge, Patron Porsche GT3 Cup, the SCORE Baja 1000, and many more motorsports series.
About 181 Fremont
Developed by the legendary Jay Paul Company, 181 Fremont rises 802’ from San Francisco’s downtown high-tech nexus to transform the skyline and has set a new bar for luxurious residential living in the West Coast. The $850 million tower features a state-of-the-art exoskeleton designed in a saw tooth pattern, with a magnificent spire that ascends from the crown of the building. 181 Fremont’s central location in the East Cut invites easy access to Silicon Valley and is surrounded by icons of technology including Salesforce, Facebook, Google and Twitter. The award-winning architecture reaffirms San Francisco as a global city on the forefront of innovation and design. It stands to redefine not only the neighborhood, but also the very definition of San Francisco living. Sales and marketing for 181 Fremont are handled by Compass Development Marketing Group. For more information, https://181fremont.com/
About Jay Paul Company
Jay Paul Company is one of the foremost real estate development and investment firms in California, distinguished by over 13 million square feet of trophy caliber projects in its portfolio. Since 1975, Jay Paul developments bear signature features including striking award-winning architecture, landscaping and state-of-the-art sustainable design in unsurpassed locations. Its modern, inspired campuses and towers provide the most advanced workplace environments for the world’s leading technology companies including Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Instagram, Microsoft and Northrup Grumman. Jay Paul Company projects include the world-renowned 181 Fremont Tower in San Francisco, named as one of the world's best high rises by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat; Pacific Shores Center, Moffett Towers, Moffett Place and the soon to be completed 200 Park Avenue, which are all recognized as Silicon Valley’s most cutting edge, large scale developments. Jay Paul Company is privately held and based in San Francisco.
For more information, visit www.jaypaul.com.
Contact: 181 Fremont
Terri Tiffany, Terri@SandHillPRPartners.com 650 387-7720
Contact: Dave Smith
- Erich Kerstan, Wheelsmith Inc. 530-632-0244
- Website: www.wheelsmithinc.com
- Instagram @wheelsmithinc
- Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/dsmithracer
Terri Robbins Tiffany
Sand Hill PR Partners
+1 650-387-7720
terri@sandhillprpartners.com