How to use customer reviews in pictures and video ads

Choosing the right content for your image and video ads can be difficult.

What message will lead to consumers taking the opportunity to buy your product?

No matter how thorough your digital marketing plan is, there is no one-size-fits-all advertising success solution that applies to every campaign.

Or is there?

Instead of looking to your organization for inspiration, look to current and current consumers to help you share the greatness of your product.

How can you do that? Taking advantage of the power of reviews that have already given your satisfied customers. 93 percent of consumers read online reviews before making a purchasing decision. If you can incorporate authentic, positive reviews into your ads, you can differentiate yourself from your competition and appreciate your audience.

In this blog post, we will outline six strategies for successfully using customer reviews to create effective video and visual ads.

Why use customer discussions in your advertising images and videos?

When a potential customer hears about your business or product, they go directly to the internet to find out more about it.

They are not just looking for smooth footage: they are looking for reviews from other consumers.

Also, 85 percent of consumers trust online reviews of strangers more than those of friends and family.

When using customer discussions in advertising materials, eliminate the middle ground from consumers searching the Internet for information.

Instead, you build immediate consumer trust with these user-generated descriptions of your service or product.

How to use customer discussions in your advertising images and videos

There are countless ways to process customer discussions into your marketing strategy. Below we outline six strategies for getting customer reviews to do your marketing for you. Choose an ad theme and find customer reviews on the theme Advertising can be powerful and evoke complex emotions. While compiling your testimonial campaign, you need to decide what emotion your ad wants. These include: -ease -beauty -family -self confidence -patriotism -Courage Coca-Cola, for example, regularly keeps up with the theme of friends and family. Always when you see a cola advertisement, you see this theme manifest through images of the copy. Think about the values ​​associated with your brand and your mission. Dedicated to innovation? Choose the theme and then quote your existing quotes that highlight your latest tools. Whatever advertising theme you choose, by pairing a sentiment with a matching copy, you will inevitably create a powerful testimonial that will make your product stand out to potential consumers. Choose an excellent customer rating and create an image or video around the review While good reviews are worth their weight in gold, it can be essentially worthless if you do not display these testimonials correctly. To make sure your reviews get the attention they deserve, build an image (or a video if it exceeds the speed of your brand) that is eye-catching and engaging. Easier said than done? Below we contain five indispensable design tips. Layout Organize your testimonial by keeping user experience (UX) at the forefront of your design. This includes strategic use of white space and placement of text and visual content. This enables you to create an organized, consumable image from which you can easily deduce meaning. Unique footage The internet is flooded with so-so quality, cookie-cutter images. To make your customer rating stand out, you need to apply images and colors of the brand and break up the monotony of imagery. Color Color can be used to stop a viewer in their tracks and evoke emotion. While editing your testimonial, decide what message the colors in your graphics should send. Typography In addition to the general appearance of your testimonial or video, typography can play a major role in emphasizing the key elements of your clients’ offerings. Consider bold and bright colors to highlight pain points so that the viewer immediately knows that this quote is relevant to them. Simply While you want your testimonial to stand out, you do not want footage to overshadow the message. If you need to design these images, keep the three Cs of Google Marketing: clear, concise and convincing. Choose a customer rating and use it to boost your social shares An undecided buyer can turn into a dedicated buyer by engaging with other members of your audience. In fact, one in four individuals follow brands in whose products they are interested in social media. By monitoring your social channels and customer responses, this buyer can make a more informed decision about the strength and usefulness of your product. To show customer feedback, use customer testimonials and reviews in your social strategy to further emphasize how great your product is. Sharing your customers’ feedback on social media increases your brand credibility, increases your engagement and it’s better to increase your conclusion. Want inspiration to get reviews on your social channels? Read this testimonial from a Maybelline user: By sharing the tweet, the makeup company emphasizes the effectiveness of its product and also promotes trust and community. Choose a customer rating and use it in your search strategy Search engines are not only interested in how well you optimize your listing; it is also a source of constant monitoring, which includes what consumers say about your brand or your product. By using reviews in your Google and Microsoft listings entries, you can noticeably show how consumers feel about your offer. What’s more, you can earn if you regularly collect new content contains snippets and Google Seller Ratings, which makes your general search visible. Look at this advertisement of Lego for The Simpsons House: The stars, rating and number of reviews warn interested viewers that the product likes buyers a lot and that a significant number of people have bought it. These extensions on a classic search engine listing help build trust before potential consumers visit your site. Choose an excellent customer rating and use it in your email marketing strategy Whatever your email marketing strategy may be, it can benefit from the inclusion of customer reviews. Since the medium is historically high return on investment (ROI), this channel is the perfect place to include images or videos that indicate customer reviews. Sharing these testimonials in emails not only builds credibility, but you are more likely to increase your clickthrough rate (CTR). By using customer-created narratives, you can share both experiences of your consumer base, while demonstrating what readers can expect when they become customers. Look at this example from natural skin care company Naturopathica: Although this content is not built into their email template, the review of imagery containing reviews and first names and last initials of customers is humanized the review, making it more credible and reliable. Here are the quotes chosen by the company, a pain point that is likely to be shared among many buyers looking for facial serum: reduced fine lines and wrinkles. By choosing quotes that address the strengths and pain points of your product, you prove further value. Choose an excellent customer rating and use it in your email marketing strategy OK, the homepage was a bit understatement. While you should definitely have a dedicated page of your website for testimonials, you should also make sure that your strongest customer reviews appear on every page of your website. It does not have to be in your face. Instead, they should serve as a subtle reminder of the strength of your product and the amount of serious benevolence behind it. Fabletics does an excellent job of posting customer reviews on its website. By sharing these star reviews, along with images of real consumers, Fabletics soundly makes the point that their product is good. No matter which route you choose to include reviews in your digital marketing strategy, and everything is also an excellent option, there are three best practices you must adhere to when compiling your testimonial content. Short and sweet Avoid quoting the customer rating. Rather, choose the best part and create a relevant, bold headline. If you share on social media, you can link the full overview in the content of the post. Thank Want more customer reviews? Of course, it is invaluable for marketing tools. Encourage consumers to submit future reviews by thanking them for taking the time to share their experience with your organization. Tweet again and share again This applies specifically to your social media efforts, but keep an eye on your social platforms to see if there are any positive comments. If you find these hidden gems, you want to be sure to share them on your platform.

Closure after using customer discussions in visual advertising campaigns

Regardless of the industry or product, you need to use customer reviews to improve your digital marketing strategy.

As more and more searchers look online to determine if a product meets their need, you will hurt your business by not having an aesthetic video or image ready to greet them.

By implementing a multichannel a customer discussion campaign, you can prove to potential customers that your owner not only loves your product, but that you also understand the pain of your audience well.

Highlighting this central pain point through the language and context that your current customers use, assures your future customers that you both understand and solve their needs.

While the six customer discussion strategies we discussed above will enable you to provide leads to potential customers, you should also consider an entirely review-based campaign. With a handful of effective reviews, you can compile a story that tells your entire brand story while becoming more visible and aware.

Where will your customer reviews start to include?