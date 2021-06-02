Vermont’s Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 12

Vermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 12 this year, which will also be opening day of the regular bass fishing season.

“Vermont’s Free Fishing Day gives anglers the opportunity to go fishing without a license for the day in Vermont lakes and streams,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “Fishing is an activity that can be shared with family or easily taught to newcomers while enjoying quality time together.”

Vermont’s regular bass season also opens on June 12, marking the start of some of the hottest bass fishing action in the northeast. The bass season opens each year on the second Saturday in June and extends through the last day of November.

To learn more about fishing in Vermont visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website which has a FISHIING BASICS section for new anglers.

The 2021 FISHING GUIDE & REGULATIONS booklet is available free from license agents, and an online version is on the department’s website.

For Immediate Release: June 2, 2021

Media Contacts: Louis Porter 802-595-3691

Shawn Good 802-770-3863