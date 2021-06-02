Air Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 39.06 Billion in 2028 | Air Quality Monitoring Standards Implemented by Governments of Various Countries and Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases will Drive Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Air Treatment market include Honeywell, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Mann+Hummel, Camfil, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, 3M, Atlas Copco, and Cummins.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air treatment market size is expected to reach USD 39.06 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to key factors such as rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma among the growing global population, rapid urbanization, and increasing air pollution. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality is another key factor driving demand for air treatment and resulting in increasing usage of air filters and air cleaners.

Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the air treatment market and driven increasing importance of clean and fresh air in hospitals and residential buildings. Increasing installation of devices offering have high efficiency air filtration that can eradicate viruses and other pollutants present in the air is boosting growth of the air treatment market to s significant extent. Air quality monitoring standards established by governments of various countries across the globe is another factor driving demand for air treatment products.

The Clean Air Act (CAA) gives the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) authority to limit emissions of air pollutants originating from sources such as utilities, chemical plants, and steel and pulp and paper mills. The European Commission also proposed a Clean Air Policy Package to reduce emission of air pollutants until 2030. Such government initiatives to enhance indoor and outdoor air quality are expected to continue to drive demand for air treatment processes. Increasing demand for air purifiers and air conditioners with air purification features in countries in Asia Pacific due to rising air pollution levels is projected to boost growth of the air treatment market in the region.

In April 2020, 3M entered into partnership with Cummins to maximize production of high efficiency particulate filters for use in powered air purifying respirators, or PAPRs of 3M. The partnership is expected to increase production of filters for PAPRs of 3M two-times over.

Compressed air segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing need to prevent adverse effects of moisture on production processes and hygiene and integrity of products during manufacturing is contributing significantly to rising demand for compressed air treatment solutions.

Dust collectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations regarding emission of air pollutants is a key factor driving demand for dust collectors across various industries.

HEPA filters segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the global air treatment market in 2020. Rising air pollution levels in urban areas, increasing airborne diseases and viruses, and presence of stringent regulations on level of industrial emissions are key factors driving demand for HEPA filters.

Industrial segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in the global air treatment market in 2020. Manufacturing and automotive industries are increasingly utilizing air treatment processes in order to meet air quality monitoring standards implemented by governments.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue growth rate in 2020, which can be attributed to improving standards of living and rising disposable income among consumers in countries in the region resulting in rapid adoption of air treatment products to enhance indoor air quality due to concerns related to potential infection of COVID-19 and spread of the deadly virus since early 2020.

Emergen Research has segmented the global air treatment market on the basis of application, product, technology, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Compressed Air Exhaust Air

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Mist Eliminators Dust Collectors Fire and Emergency Exhaust Systems Smoke Collectors Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Activated Carbon HEPA Filters Electrostatic Precipitators Ionic Filters UV Filters Conventional Filters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Industrial Commercial Residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



