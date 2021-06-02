Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,710 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina’s April County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 91 of North Carolina’s counties in April, increased in seven, and remained unchanged in two. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.5 percent while Orange County had the lowest at 3.0 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.3 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 3.5 percent. The April not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 4.4 percent.

  Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10%
April 75 25 0
March (revised) 69 31 0

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in April by 4,935 to 4,757,583, while those unemployed decreased by 11,269 to 217,379. Since April 2020, the number of workers employed statewide increased 710,828, while those unemployed decreased 395,936.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23, 2021 when the state unemployment rate for May 2021 will be released.

Files

You just read:

North Carolina’s April County and Area Employment Figures Released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.