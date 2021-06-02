North Carolina’s April County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 91 of North Carolina’s counties in April, increased in seven, and remained unchanged in two. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.5 percent while Orange County had the lowest at 3.0 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.3 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 3.5 percent. The April not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 4.4 percent.

Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% April 75 25 0 March (revised) 69 31 0

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in April by 4,935 to 4,757,583, while those unemployed decreased by 11,269 to 217,379. Since April 2020, the number of workers employed statewide increased 710,828, while those unemployed decreased 395,936.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23, 2021 when the state unemployment rate for May 2021 will be released.