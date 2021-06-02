Ashley Ferry Boat Ramp in Claremont Will Be Closed on Friday, June 4

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: 603-271-1748 Jay Martin: 603-271-5619 June 2, 2021

Claremont, NH – The public boat access facility along the Connecticut River known as Ashley Ferry, in Claremont, NH, will be closed for one day on Friday, June 4. During the closure, the Department will clear accumulated river silt from the ramp and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve boats during this time.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/access/index.html.