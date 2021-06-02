Nichols and White announce significant funding for Tyler County and Newton County Courthouses

by: Rep. White, James

05/27/2021

Austin, TX - Today, Texas State Senator Robert Nichols (Jacksonville) and Texas State Representative James White (Hillister) announced a significant allocation of funding for the Tyler County and Newton County courthouses.

"Representative White and I have worked hard to ensure that our historic courthouses in Newton County and Tyler County are preserved," said Senator Nichols. "These funds will ensure that any maintenance, renovation, or preservation is funded. Our historic county courthouses tell such important stories about Texans who came before us and these funds will maintain our commitment to preserving that history."

During the 87th Legislative Session, Tyler County was appropriated $1 million and Newton County was appropriated $1.1 million for courthouse preservation through the Texas Historical Commission's Courthouse Grants program. This nationally recognized and award-winning program has funded 70 Texas courthouse restorations, another 29 courthouse emergency or planning work, and 25 preservation Master Plan updates. With more historic courthouses than any other state in the nation, the Texas Historical Commission has made every effort to maintain this impressive collection of historic public architecture.

"Thank you Senator Nichols for your leadership on behalf of Deep East Texas," said Rep. White. "These funds for the Newton and Tyler county courthouses will play a key part in honoring the history of these two great counties. These courthouses are rural community treasures and the funds allocated will facilitate growing our local prosperity."

