Consuming Extra Virgin Olive Oil Reduces the Risk of Some of the Most Prevalent Diseases
Dr. Yarkin who works as healthy diet consultant at Artem Oliva, Turkish Olive Oil Producer, explained the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil.KONAK, IZMIR, TURKEY, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The preventive effects of the Mediterranean diet are increasingly valued against the incidence of many diseases. One of the peculiarities of this diet is the use of extra virgin olive oil as the only fat. Studies show that olive oil is the healthiest source of fatty acids. Its content in oleic acid, vitamin E, provitamin A and, especially, its richness in phenolic compounds (flavonoids) give it unique properties for health.
As highlighted by Dr. Ayse Vural Yarkin, healthy diet and nutrition consultant at Artem Oliva which is the largest olive oil manufacturer in Turkey, “epidemiological studies suggest that the intake of extra virgin olive oil is associated with a lower risk of suffering from chronic oxidative and inflammatory diseases, which are precisely the most prevalent in today's societies.
Extra virgin olive oil is characterized by being the pure natural olive juice, without the addition of additives, colorants or preservatives, preserving all its original components. This implies that the only procedures are pressing, washing, decanting, centrifuging and filtering. This is a big difference with seed oils, since a refining process is necessary for their preparation and subsequent consumption, which destroys a large part of their beneficial components. The same happens with refined olive oil, which loses many of its valuable properties, such as natural flavonoids.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil is the Source of Health
As Dr. Ayse Vural Yarkin explains, the beneficial effects of Turkish olive oil "have been attributed to the presence of monounsaturated fatty acids, specifically, oleic acid." But it also highlights the presence of a series of compounds that, although minority in terms of their concentration, have shown powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antiproliferative properties, such as vitamin E (a-tocopherol) and provitamin A (beta-carotenes), responsible for the yellowing of the oil.
However, “what really differentiates extra virgin olive oil from other vegetable oils is the presence of phenolic compounds (flavonoids), which not only give it its characteristic flavor, but also undeniable health properties. It is almost the only oil that contains significant amounts of natural phenolic substances, since the rest of edible oils, when consumed refined, lose these elements that are so interesting for health", highlights the healthy diet and nutrition consulsant of Artem Oliva, the largest olive oil exporter in Turkey.
Turkish Olive Oil and Its Cardioprotective Effect
The role of olive oil in protecting against arteriosclerosis is widely recognized in the scientific literature. Olive oil works at different levels. “On the one hand, it has the ability to increase HDL cholesterol and reduce postprandial lipemia, that is, the increase in blood circulation of lipoproteins rich in triglycerides, for a few hours, after a meal. It also has an inhibitory effect on the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, which favors the appearance of atheroma, the prelude to atherosclerosis. It also has an antithrombotic effect and contributes to lowering blood pressure,” explains Dr. Yarkin.
Other Beneficial Effects of Olive Oil
The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities of extra virgin olive oil, together with its antiproliferative effect, "are the basis of the studies showing its effect in preventing cancer."
On the other hand, "neurodegenerative diseases also have strong oxidative and inflammatory components, which can benefit from the properties of extra virgin olive oil."
Other outstanding benefits of this vegetable fat refer to the fact that it improves glucose control, reduces the risk of diabetes, benefits digestive health, modulates the intestinal microbiota - favoring transit and improving the absorption of nutrients -, in addition to being more digestive than other fats, since it does not delay gastric evacuation so much" concludes the expert.
