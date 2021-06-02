The Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT) Launches Chapter in the UK

From top left : Noreen Burroughes Cesareo, President; Vice Presidents: Antonella Ragone, Hon Secretary, Janice B Gordon, Chair, (middle row from left) Deborah Leary OBE, Véronique Rapetti, (bottom row from left) Dominique Lazanski, Nicole Pitter Patterson OWIT UK

There has never been a better time for a new Organisation of Women in International Trade to launch in the UK

International trade is a global platform for women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs to be economically-empowered and participate fully in their communities, and in the UK’s growth and prosperity.” — Noreen Burroughes Cesareo