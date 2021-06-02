The Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT) Launches Chapter in the UK
From top left : Noreen Burroughes Cesareo, President; Vice Presidents: Antonella Ragone, Hon Secretary, Janice B Gordon, Chair, (middle row from left) Deborah Leary OBE, Véronique Rapetti, (bottom row from left) Dominique Lazanski, Nicole Pitter Patterson
International trade is a global platform for women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs to be economically-empowered and participate fully in their communities, and in the UK’s growth and prosperity.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT), the leading global organization supporting women in business, professional development and education, networking, and entrepreneurship is pleased to announce the launch of a new Chapter in the United Kingdom – OWIT UK*.
Located centrally in London, and covering businesses and enterprise throughout the United Kingdom, OWIT UK provides networking, educational and market opportunities for businesses – especially women-owned businesses – SMEs and entrepreneurs who work and have an interest in enterprise and international trade.
The new OWIT UK Chapter is led by President Noreen Burroughes Cesareo, with Vice Presidents: Janice B Gordon (Chair), Deborah Leary OBE, Véronique Rapetti, Antonella Ragona (Hon Secretary), Gurshinder Sidhu, Nicole Pitter Patterson and Dominique Lazanski. This inaugural Executive Board represents expertise in business, enterprise and international trade. The OWIT UK Executive Board will also be assisted by an Advisory Board chaired by Savvitas President, Helene Martin Gee.
There has never been a better time for a new OWIT Chaper in the UK. International trade is a key to the UK’s business agenda and will help to grow the economy following the disruptions caused by Brexit and the Pandemic. Membership is encouraged from entrepreneurs, women-owned or led businesses and SMEs across the UK.
OWIT UK will open up access to more markets for UK-based women entrepreneurs and business owners. Membership will equip them with opportunities for growth, sharing of knowledge, participation in global webinars, conferences, expos and international meetings. Members can also develop mutual business markets with the OWIT global network.
OWIT UK launches with an exciting calendar of activities featuring highly sought-after speakers covering all aspects of business and international trade. OWIT UK members will also have access to educational and development programmes and calendar of events organised by the OWIT international network, strategic partners and associate members.
As President Noreen Burroughes Cesareo said, «I believe that international trade is a global platform for women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs to become economically-empowered and to participate fully in their local and national communities, and the UK’s growth and prosperity. There are exciting new trade agreements being negotiated which open up opportunities and markets in new emerging economies, industries and sectors. Having experienced first-hand the benefits that OWIT brings, including the access to the global support network, the reach and potential for gender trade, I am delighted to bring OWIT to the UK and to invite businesses and professionals to join this community.“
Membership is open to SMEs, professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses, especially women entrepreneurs and business owners. We also welcome students and those at the start of their professional careers. For more details on how to join and participate in OWIT UK’s launch programme, please browse through our website and membership pages.
For more details email: admin@owituk.org or contact us via our website: owituk.org.
*The OWIT UK Chapter is part of OWIT International (https://owit.org).
