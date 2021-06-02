North Texas Innovation Alliance Pursues New Models to Accelerate Innovation
Through a partnership with Marketplace.city, NTXIA launched a call for revenue generating solutions to evaluate alignment with priority programs for the region.
Adequately funding smart city solutions while also ensuring enough of our limited resources go towards meeting traditional service delivery obligations can be a challenge for local governments.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA), a 501c3 regional consortium of nearly 30 municipalities, agencies, companies and academic institutions across North Texas collaborating to solve pressing challenges, has partnered with Marketplace.city to source and evaluate technology solutions and financial models that help the public sector unlock new revenue sources. The NTXIA’s mission is to create the most connected, smart and resilient region in the country.
— James Childers, Assistant City Manager of Irving, TX
“A top priority for our membership is to focus on revenue generating solutions and financial models that aid in economic recovery and propel transformative projects forward,” said Jennifer Sanders, Executive Director of NTXIA. “NTXIA members have committed to a regional approach because they know that residents’ lives don’t stop at municipal borders and solutions for mobility, digital connectivity, infrastructure resiliency, and others need to be regionally addressed to be effective and sustainable.”
As local governments nationally continue to adapt to evolving resident expectations, budget shortfalls, aging infrastructure, and emerging technology to improve service delivery, North Texas is emerging as a leader to stay on top of trends and to commit to innovative, research-based solutions. New solutions and business models are emerging that give governments new avenues to partner with the private sector to deliver new or improved services or revenue streams. The first step is sourcing a complete market landscape to evaluate available options. Some of the areas the group is hoping to explore are asset and data monetization, equitable fee structures, and service efficiencies. The group hopes to have solutions that touch many functions and departments internally and externally.
“We know that the government needs to continue to evolve to meet resident and business needs,” commented William Zielinski, Chief Information Officer, City of Dallas. “Balancing a commitment to innovation and agile development with prudent stewardship of funds requires a well-informed approach. 2020 brought a renewed urgency to embracing new processes and structures, and continuing this momentum will realize economic growth and access to services that help both Dallas residents and our region prosper.”
NTXIA was created to accelerate aligned and innovative solutions by bringing cross-sector partners together to improve quality of life, inclusive economic development, and services for residents, visitors, and businesses across the region. Areas of focus in the coming 12 months include digital infrastructure and access, mobility, resiliency, financial models and procurement, economy and workforce, and digitization.
Today, NTXIA has published a call for revenue generating solutions for government on Marketplace.city, a digital marketplace and service that helps state and local governments source, validate, and procure technology. Any company with a technology enabled solution that can be used to help government enable or capture revenue should submit their information through an easy-to-use vendor response form. “This is a topic that has been bubbling at the surface for a while now as states and municipalities deal with changing budget sources,” says Andrew Watkins, Marketplace.city President and COO. “It is really exciting to see North Texas take a leadership role. I know many other regions and cities are looking forward to reviewing and pursuing these solutions as well.” NTXIA and its members are partnered with Marketplace.city and some of NTXIA’s members are already using the services for technology sourcing and procurement.
The submissions will be analyzed and shared in a comparative format through Marketplace.city’s Clearbox process, to allow government stakeholders to see the different options and share internally. “Adequately funding smart city solutions while also ensuring enough of our limited resources are allocated towards meeting traditional service delivery obligations can be a challenge for local governments,” said James Childers, Assistant City Manager of Irving, TX. “We look forward to engaging with innovators to explore creative ways to generate additional revenue that will help move our organization forward into the future through the use of data and technology.”
The NTXIA and Marketplace.city will be holding an informational webinar on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:00pm CT to provide additional context. Submissions are accepted through July 16th. More information and the steps to submit can be found here.
ABOUT THE NORTH TEXAS INNOVATION ALLIANCE
The North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA) is a 501(c)3 consortium of key cross-sector stakeholders working to build and implement a smart region strategy for North Texas. The mission of the NTXIA is to build the most connected, smart, and resilient region in the country. NTXIA was launched to collaboratively utilize data, technology, and community to address the most pressing topics to create solutions that will improve quality of life, drive inclusive economic development, and promote resource efficiency. For more information, please visit www.NTXIA.org, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
The founding members of the North Texas Innovation Alliance include: Addison, Allen, Arlington, Coppell, Corinth, Dallas, Dallas County, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Innovation Alliance, Dallas Regional Chamber, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Frisco, Garland, Irving, North Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), McKinney, McKinney Economic Development Corporation, North Texas Commission, Plano, Richardson, and the Texas Research Alliance, with pivotal support from supporters Cisco, Chrysalis Partners, Connected Cities Integrators, Marketplace.city, and NexGen Lighting Solutions. The NTXIA is a member of Mastercard’s City Possible network, a community dedicated to advancing inclusive and sustainable development through collaboration.
Contact
Jennifer Sanders
Executive Director, NTXIA
jsanders@ntxia.org
+1 214 909 0400
ABOUT MARKETPLACE.CITY
Marketplace.city helps state and local government source, evaluate, and procure technology products and services. Free for governments to use, Marketplace.city provides market data, case studies, pricing, and procurement vehicles across all technology verticals into your procurement process. Governments contract at lower cost, using fewer resources in less time, lowering the risk to their technology initiatives in a compliant manner. Learn more at Marketplace.city or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contact
Andrew Watkins, COO
Marketplace.city
+1 313-737-3891
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn