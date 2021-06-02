Global Mass Notification System Market Is Expected to Reach $35.23 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Rise in need for automate building solutions and supportive industry standards ®ulations drive the growth of the global mass notification system market. By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2018. By region, on the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the mass notification system market was estimated at $8.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $35.23 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.30% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in need for automate building solutions and supportive industry standards ®ulations drive the growth of the global mass notification system market. On the other hand, high installation and maintenance costs restrain the growth. However, surge in adoption of smart cities across developing nations is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/827

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to increase in demand for cloud-based mass notifications systems across different industry verticals, thereby boosting the growth of the mass notification system market.

This drift is likely to continue post pandemic as well, as it involves staff protection, extensive threat response, regulatory compliance, and low response time.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the mass notification system market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/827

The global mass notification system market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, organization size, type, industry vertical, and region. By component, the solution segment contributed to around three-fourths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate by 2026. The service segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment garnered the highest share in 2018, hold nearly three-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the on-premise segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 22.4% from 2019 to 2026.

By geography, the market across North America generated more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.80% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global mass notification system market report include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, OnSolve (Ecn+ Mir3+ Sendwordnow), xMatters Inc. IBM Corporation, NetApp Inc, Everbridge Inc., Johnson Controls, and Metis Secure Solutions. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/827

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter