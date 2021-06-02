Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1700 Block of Erie Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 31, 2021, in the 1700 block of Erie Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:28 pm, two suspects were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspects each brandished handguns and fired at each other. One of the suspects then fled the scene. The second suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, and placed under arrest by responding officers.

On Monday, May 31, 2021, 18 year-old Darrin Bailey, Jr., of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.