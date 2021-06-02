Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,710 in the last 365 days.

Ashley Ferry Boat Ramp in Claremont Will Be Closed on Friday, June 4

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: 603-271-1748 Jay Martin: 603-271-5619 June 2, 2021

Claremont, NH – The public boat access facility along the Connecticut River known as Ashley Ferry, in Claremont, NH, will be closed for one day on Friday, June 4. During the closure, the Department will clear accumulated river silt from the ramp and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve boats during this time.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/access/index.html.

You just read:

Ashley Ferry Boat Ramp in Claremont Will Be Closed on Friday, June 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.