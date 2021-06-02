Montana Farm to School Summit "Digging Deeper" in Helena, MT August 11 - 12, 2021

Registration is open for the MT Farm to School Summit

The Montana Farm to School Summit "Digging Deeper" will take place August 11 - 12, 2021 in Helena, MT.

Anyone interested in farm to school activities is encouraged to attend! Attendees will learn and share hwo Montana school programs are cultivating success through the core elements of farm to school--serving local foods, school gardens, nutrition, agriculture, and food education. Workshops, field trips, and networking opportunities will provide inpsiration and skill building for all. The conference will feature national and Montana farm to school champions and Harvest of the Month successes and resources.

Click here to view the summit agenda and here to learn more about the keynote speaker, Mariah Gladstone, owner of Indigikitchen.

Click here to visit the MT Farm to School Summit website.