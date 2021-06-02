IAOP Honors IBA Group in All Sub-Lists of The 2021 GO 100
IAOP® and FORTUNE® published the list and sub-lists of The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100®. IBA Group recognized as a Leader and distinguished in all sub-lists.
IAOP listed IBA Group in the Leaders category of The GO 100 for 9 consecutive years and in all sub-lists for 2 consecutive years. This year, we received the maximum scores in all evaluation areas.”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAOP® published the list and sub-lists of The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100®, following the publication of the IAOP’s special advertising feature in the June 2nd Quarter special Fortune 500 issue of FORTUNE® magazine. IAOP recognized IBA Group as a Leader and distinguished the company in all sub-lists of the rating.
— Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman
The IBA Group’s achievements in The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 include:
• Making The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list
• Judging Size Group: Leader
• Sub-Lists (Full stars):
- Sustained Excellence
- All Star
- Customer References
- Awards & Certifications
- Programs for Innovation
- Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility
• Outsourcing Service Areas
- Document Management
- Financial Management
- Information/Communications Technology
Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO, said:
"The Global Outsourcing 100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships. Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional. The Global Outsourcing 100 has done just that, and we're proud to recognize IBA Group."
Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman, added:
“IBA Group has been listed in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for nine consecutive years. IAOP has also recognized IBA Group in all sub-lists of The GO100 for the second year in a row. We have even surpassed this record, receiving the maximum scores in all evaluation areas. The GO100 is yet another proof of our commitment to sustained excellence in all that we do. We aim to improve our work continuously to maintain superior professionalism, and achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction and innovation.”
In 2020, IAOP distinguished IBA Group as Super Stars of The Global Outsourcing 100 for Sustained Excellence and in all sub-lists. In 2019, IAOP compiled the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 list to mark the organizations’ tenth anniversary. The list comprised companies that were at the top of The Global Outsourcing 100 for a decade and distinguished IBA Group among the Top Leaders.
About The Global Outsourcing 100
The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-list are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the industry's best companies. The list includes companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars.
Companies of all sizes, from around the world and from across the entire outsourcing industry - information technology outsourcing, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing and logistics, to name a few – can apply for inclusion on this list. IAOP Membership is not required, nor is it considered in compiling the final list.
To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size. Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.
For 2021, four areas were evaluated and judged:
1. Customer References as demonstrated through value being created at the company's top customers.
2. Awards and Certifications as demonstrated through the value being created through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications.
3. Programs for Innovation as demonstrated through specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers.
4. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.
The aggregate scores from the areas above determine inclusion on the list. All companies included on the list have demonstrated their global excellence; full "stars" are awarded to all companies distinguishing themselves in one or more judging categories.
About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. For more information, visit www.IAOP.org.
About IBA Group
The IBA Group's 3,000 IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 40+ countries. Founded in 1993, IBA Group has offices and development centers in 13 countries. IBA Group focuses on RPA / ML / AI technologies, mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, SAP solutions, and IoT. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
