Canada’s Leading PR and Integrated Agency Talk Shop Welcomes Katie Stevens as Partner

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talk Shop, one of Canada’s leading integrated communications and PR agencies, today announces the appointment of Katie Stevens as a Partner. She joins the company’s three Co-Founders, Katie Reiach, Sara Padidar and Beth Boyle, taking on the role of Managing Partner for the agency, overseeing offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.

“Katie has been an essential part of building our business and creating one of the leading workplaces in Canada,” said Katie Reiach, Co-Founder, Talk Shop “After nearly a decade with our firm, we’re honoured to further expand her role and have her join as Partner.”

Prior to her appointment, Stevens worked as Vice President of Operations at the firm, where she oversaw two acquisitions and developed an industry-leading culture. For three consecutive years, Talk Shop has been ranked as one of the Globe and Mail’s Canada’s Top Employers. Most recently, Stevens has led the growth of talent and service expansion in Vancouver and Toronto. Under her leadership, Talk Shop has grown 30 % year-over-year. Talk Shop leads with the purpose of elevating businesses and people with talent and bright ideas. In the months ahead, Talk Shop will continue to pursue excellence through work with leading brands and integrated partnerships ranging from PR and issues management to digital marketing and creative services.

“I’m honoured to step into this new role to execute our vision and further build out the agency,” said Stevens. “I am passionate about fostering a workplace and culture that attracts leading brands and talent. This is something we are exceptional at and I am proud to continue this work as a Partner of this organization.”

For more information, please visit talkshopmedia.com.

About Talk Shop

Talk Shop has spent the past 10 years helping clients in the technology, lifestyle and real estate sectors meet business objectives through smart communications. Clients come to Talk Shop for PR, and stay for digital services offered, including organic and paid social media and SEM, and in-house creative. Offices across Canada mean that Talk Shop employs the best talent across the country who have the media relationships and on-the-ground know-how to deliver exceptional work across North America. Talk Shop’s commitment to being a family-first workplace, delivery of mentorship programs and ability to retain top talent as they grow their careers has led to the firm being named one of Canada’s 100 Top SME Employers by the Globe and Mail. Talk Shop’s all women partnership team is made up of entrepreneurs who are passionate about building businesses.