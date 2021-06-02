Female Disabled Veteran Launches the QFT Token to Support Women Empowerment

Active nurse and disabled veteran launches Queef Token, a meme token designed to bring women together, with a focus on veterans and frontline workers

SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queef (Queen's uplift educate embrace and fight) Token, otherwise known as QFT. is a disruptive digital currency created to bring more inclusivity into the fold of cryptocurrency by creating an opportunity for women and women-run businesses to come together. There is also a targeted emphasis on promoting women in the music and art world. Described as female empowerment crypto, QFT is becoming increasingly popular, as more women business owners are accepting cryptocurrency as payment.QFT is aiming to be a trailblazer and leader in inclusive cryptocurrency designed to meet the needs of entrepreneurs. The brain behind QFT is looking to make a difference, self-funding the project while also staying true to the conventional goal of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.QFT offers a holistic approach that seeks to focus on the needs of female-owned businesses as well as creating a path to bring the most inclusive crypto in the game.In addition to helping business owners ease the process of accepting payment from their customers, the token also created as a cryptocurrency that aids veterans and front-line workers. The Queef token's an all-inclusive ecosystem, with the community coming together to choose the most suitable cause to receive donations for firefighters, police, EMTs, and veterans.QFT also looks to help artists get their due royalties for every project put on digital platforms, such as iTunes and Spotify.The token as well as the entire QFT ecosystem is open to everyone, regardless of their color, orientation, gender, background or belief.For more information about the Queef token and how to be a part of the revolution, visit http://queeftoken.com/ . The campaign also continues across social media including Twitter, Instagram and Telegram