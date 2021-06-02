Docufraud Canada Welcomes New Forensic Document Examiner
Docufraud Canada expands it service to include a new Forensic Document Examiner with a specialty in digitally altered documents
Attempts at deception are becoming increasingly brazen”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwayne Strocen, President of Docufraud Canada announces its addition of a new forensic document examiner. We welcome Dr. Shabnam Preet Kaur with several years of experience in the field of forensic document examination. In addition to her work with handwriting analysis and signature verification, she has specialized expertise with digitally altered documents.
— Dwayne Strocen
Digitally altered documents have become increasingly challenging due to more and more sophisticated software programs that can go undetected. To foil such attempts and to detect altered documents or imbedded signatures, Dr. Kaur employs sophisticated image processing software of her own.
While attempts of deception are becoming more and more brazen, Docufraud Canada is maintaining its expertise to stay one step ahead of those who attempt to gain advantage of others. The real victims are family members, business partners and innocent home owners.
One aspect that will not change is the basic rule of law, particularly as it pertains to the use of forensic experts. Docufraud Canada employs fully accredited examiners who are specialists in handwriting analysis, signature verification and the examination of altered documents.
Docufraud is no different in that we continue to review documents, and prepare for court either in the presentation of our notarized reports or simply to confirm the legitimacy of a document or signature. Dwayne Strocen also notes the increase in matters related to employment contracts. This is a time where employment stress is compounded by layoffs and general uncertainty.
Our work continues and presenting a winning legal strategy is not dependent on chance or a winning smile. It is won by presenting all of the evidence in a manner that is clear and concise. Docufraud continues to represent Canadians in a variety of matters and we can do so for you.
About Docufraud Canada:
We are a Canadian company and one of Canada’s premiere certified and court appointed forensic examiners. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our forensic reports have been court recognized in all provinces throughout Canada and the U.S.A. In addition, our forensic reports have been accepted and recognized by the courts in Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Lebanon, Turks and Caicos, India, Iran, Pakistan, Poland and others.
Dwayne Strocen
Docufraud Canada Ltd.
+1 416-289-9090
email us here