How to prove the value of your social agency with reporting

Suppose your agency has a rock star team and you have designed some brilliant social media strategies for clients. You have collected a lot of data, and you are pretty sure that your campaigns have been very successful.

But how can you be sure … and how can you? communicate that success to your customers?

Social media reports is the solution, whether you need to share your history or demonstrate your team’s value.

Let’s discuss how you can prove your worth with reporting and see what you need to include in your summaries.

Social media reports can provide important insights for your team and your customers.

Here are some of the biggest benefits they offer:

Set performance metrics

What did your client’s performance on Facebook look like last month or last quarter? How are your customers’ competitors doing on Twitter?

When preparing social media reports, you can set a baseline for your performance metrics. With each subsequent campaign, you can strive to perform better than the original reference point.

Track progress toward goals

Is your team making steady progress toward the social media goals you have set? Maybe you reached a plateau or rather had some performance issues.

Either way, periodic reporting is essential to charting progress as you execute your strategy.

With regular reports, your team can make sure your strategy moves the needle in the right direction.

Update stakeholders and team members

Do you get regular messages from customers and team members asking you about the status of your social media campaigns?

Whether you are compiling daily, weekly or monthly reports, they can keep everyone informed. To save time, you can even automate your reports to ensure that everyone has the necessary information in a timely manner.

Optimize campaign outcomes

Reports can help you identify patterns and trends in customer metrics on social media.

Once you find out what’s really working for your customers, you can take what you’ve learned a step further. Use your newfound knowledge to improve future campaigns and optimize them for even more ambitious outcomes.

Show the value of your efforts

Do your social media efforts generate tangible value?

Social media posts can make the answer crystal clear. In addition to tracking revenue, it can include the value of new followers, URL clicks, and other factors. With these calculations, you can prove your worth by reporting and clarifying the value your team offers.

A comprehensive social media report should include a combination of analysis, graphs and analysis. Let’s take a quick look at why each of these aspects is so critical:

Analysis: How much did your campaign earn? How many new fans have followed your social profiles? With social media analytics, you collect data from each channel and use it to quantify your results.

How much did your campaign earn? How many new fans have followed your social profiles? With social media analytics, you collect data from each channel and use it to quantify your results. Graphs: Numbers do not lie, but they also do not exactly fall into a sea of ​​text. Graphs and maps transform your social media data into a visual format to convey key results more clearly.

Numbers do not lie, but they also do not exactly fall into a sea of ​​text. Graphs and maps transform your social media data into a visual format to convey key results more clearly. Analysis: What do all the numbers and cards mean? With a thoughtful analysis, you add context to the results, explain what the outcomes mean and suggest the following steps.

There is no ultimate template for social media reports that works for every situation. Instead, your reports should reflect your customers’ needs, goals, and social channels.

Use the categories below as a guideline to choose the right criteria for your report. (Screenshot of the Agorapulse Reporting Tool.)

Brand awareness

Whether your customers are expanding into new markets or want a larger share of their current niche, better brand awareness is key. With these metrics you can make sure you increase your customers’ customers and reach the right number of people:

Audience size

Post impressions

Place Reach

Name profile

Involvement

For many brands, awareness alone is not enough. Instead, your customers also want the assurance that followers are responding positively to their content.

Add statistics to your report to monitor audience involvement:

Like or comment on your posts

Comments and questions about your content

Private or Instant Messaging (DMs)

Retrieve and share your posts

Involvement rate for your content

Affected followers

Website traffic

From collecting clues to revenue, some customers may want to run their businesses on social media. However, most brands rely on their websites to share informative content, encourage email and offer e-commerce. Follow these statistics to track your contributions to your website traffic:

URL Click

Click-through rate (CTR)

Refusal percentage

Income and clues

Whether your customers have a direct-to-consumer (DTC) business model or a brick-and-mortar business, they deserve to know how social media contributes to their overall revenue and sales funnel. Include these statistics in your team’s reports:

Leads generated

Conversions

Ecommerce Revenue

Offline income

Return on investment (ROI)

Social listening

From brand campaigns to competitor research, social media monitoring can provide good insights about your customers and their industries. In addition to tracking your vote share, add these types of hashtags to your social listening report:

Trademark Trademarks

Campaign hashtags

Industry or niche hashtags

Competition hat brand

Influence on marketing

Managing influencer marketing campaigns for clients can reinforce many goals, from brand awareness to revenue.

To get the results of your influencing marketing strategy, use:

Brand stats like new followers

Involvement statistics such as responses, comments, DMs and shares

Website traffic statistics like click and CTR

Criteria for social listening such as campaign hashtags

ROI metrics such as revenue and leads

With the right reporting tool, your team can deliver informative updates without investing much time in the process. Although these dashboards all contain data and graph reports, keep in mind that you need to manually add the team’s analyzes – on an additional page, in a separate document, or in the content of an email.

Agorapulse

Agorapulse is a complete social media management solution that offers publishing, engagement, listening and reporting. In addition to reporting on brand awareness, engagement, and social listening statistics, Agorapulse can also track ROI for certain social channels. Enter the value for metrics such as link clicks, impressions, and relevant followers and automatically calculate ROI.

With the right goals, appropriate metrics and thorough analysis, you can prove your worth with reporting. Choose the best reporting solution for your agency, and you can demonstrate the value of your team as you move performance to the next level.