#AfricaMatters: Featuring the Future Leaders of Africa!
We called and you responded, and there's still time to come on board to sponsor the exclusive editorial interview series, profiling promising young Africans on Biz this June.
Our grateful thanks to the companies who are allowing us to honour the 45th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising on June 16 (Youth Day) and the establishment and ideals of the OAU and AU ( Africa Day and Africa Month), in a befitting way via their nominations.
The amazing list of rising under-35 stars has been submitted by organisations, from across the board of African business sectors – from legal, finance, tech and retail to the healthcare and advertising sectors and you can own this important and highly shareable content.
Confirmed interviews to date:
- Nicholas Riemers – head: investment education, FNB
- Simphiwe Mokonza – chemical engineer, Sanedi
- Raees Carim – app founder, PharmaGo
- Courtney Hodgson – founder, Kiffkak
- Phumelela Malinga – designer, By Phume
- Nombuso Khanyile – designer, Afrikan Passion Designs
- Lekau Sehoana – founder, Drip Footwear
- Hatsu Mphatsoe – copywriter, Ogilvy
- Connor Rogers – senior sales manager, VDX.tv
- Ashleigh Burton – head of social media, Weber Shandwick Africa
- Izak van der Walt – integrated business unit manager, HaveYouHeard Marketing
- Neo Makongoza – group head copywriter, Grey
- Itumeleng Matlare – brand manager, Tiger Brands
- Bianca de Beer – senior marketing manager, Telesure Investment Holdings
- Robyn Hobson – head of sales and marketing, Mobile Guardian
- Serisha Pillay – senior marketing manager, Discovery Limited
- Ashton Muller – team manager/brand manager, Goliath Gaming
- Alex Krause – senior strategist, HelloFCB+
To nominate your under-35s, across any of 18 industries, email our editors at sales@bizcommunity.com
Bizcommunity (Bizcommunity.com) Content Feature Sponsorship offers:
- Top story branding
- Newsfeed branding
- Special Section branding
- Multimedia interview with your organisation
- Social media exposure to 100,000 business-to-business followers in Africa
For sponsorship enquiries, please contact sales@bizcommunity.com
Forthcoming Content Features for sponsorship:
