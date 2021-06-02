AfricaMatters: Featuring the Future Leaders of Africa!

We called and you responded, and there's still time to come on board to sponsor the exclusive editorial interview series, profiling promising young Africans on Biz this June.

Nicholas Riemers – head: investment education, FNB

Simphiwe Mokonza – chemical engineer, Sanedi

Raees Carim – app founder, PharmaGo

Courtney Hodgson – founder, Kiffkak

Phumelela Malinga – designer, By Phume

Nombuso Khanyile – designer, Afrikan Passion Designs

Lekau Sehoana – founder, Drip Footwear

Hatsu Mphatsoe – copywriter, Ogilvy

Connor Rogers – senior sales manager, VDX.tv

Ashleigh Burton – head of social media, Weber Shandwick Africa

Izak van der Walt – integrated business unit manager, HaveYouHeard Marketing

Neo Makongoza – group head copywriter, Grey

Itumeleng Matlare – brand manager, Tiger Brands

Bianca de Beer – senior marketing manager, Telesure Investment Holdings

Robyn Hobson – head of sales and marketing, Mobile Guardian

Serisha Pillay – senior marketing manager, Discovery Limited

Ashton Muller – team manager/brand manager, Goliath Gaming

Alex Krause – senior strategist, HelloFCB+

