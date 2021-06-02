Joint Pain Injections Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report

Top Players Covered in the Joint Pain Injections Market Research Report Are Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Flexion Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Bioventus, SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, ALLERGAN, and Ferring B.V. and other key market players.

The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Joint Pain Injections Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Corticosteroid Injections, Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections, Others (Placental Tissue Matrix Injections, etc), By Joint Type (Knee and Ankle, Hip, Shoulder and Elbow, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” One of the most common types of arthritis is osteoarthritis which primarily affects hands and feet. Some of the major causes associated with osteoarthritis are the rising prevalence of obesity, increasing aging population, zero physical activity, and mineral bone density loss. Injections such as hyaluronic acid and corticosteroid are extensively used to reduce pain and inflammation in affected areas.

Joint pains are more prevalent in the elderly population. As per research studies, injections such as platelet-rich plasma and placental tissue matrix have proved to be effective in the reduction of pain and inflammation. Furthermore, these infections will substantially reduce the risk of infection on the affected joint in the aged population. Driven by such factors, the joint pain injections market growth is likely to increase in the forthcoming years.





The Joint Pain Injections Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Joint Pain Injections Industry concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.





Surging Research Investments to Give Significant Boost to the Market in North America

According to Arthritis Foundation, around 54 million people in the people suffer from arthritis and it is estimated that over 78 million people will be affected by this disease by 2040. This shows that the demand for joint pain medicine is likely to increase in the U.S., which drives the market in North America. As per the report, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global joint pain infections market through the forecast years. The growth is primarily attributable to the increasing prevalence of joint disorders. People in this region are increasingly becoming aware of joint pain infections treatment. Not only this, leading players are making huge investments in research activities, which will eventually drive the market in North America. Several treatments such as knee arthritis viscosis supplementation received FDA approval, which contributes to the growth of the market in this region. Following North America, Europe is also expected to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the rising prevalence of joint disorders and patient pool. Several government organizations are conducting awareness programs on different types of arthritis treatments available in the region. This will enhance the quality of life for such patients and augment demand for joint pain injections. Influenced by these factors, the joint pain infections market size is estimated to grow over the projected horizon.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Joint Pain Injections Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

This report focuses on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.





Segmentation of the Global Joint Pain Injections Market

By Product

Corticosteroid Injections

Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections

Others (Placental Tissue Matrix Injections, etc.)

By Joint Type

Knee and Ankle

Hip

Shoulder and Elbow

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





