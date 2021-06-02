How agencies can create more content

Whether your agency handles content production, social media scheduling or a bit of both, it’s important to put your team on success. Instead of revising your process for each month or campaign, create a set of standards that your team can follow each time.

Use these best practices to deliver well-performing content and streamline the flow of your agency.

First, set the social media goals to create the best content for your agency or your clients.

Of course, your main goals influence how your ideal content looks, sounds and feels. I recommend the SMART Goal Framework:

Specific: Be as precise as possible. For example, do you want to increase brand awareness, increase website traffic or increase sales?

Target the right audience

Who is your brand’s target audience? Taking advantage of your ideal customers, you can create social media content that really resonates.

You can also answer relevant questions, utilize different types of media and build better connections with customers.

Here are some ways to research your audience:

Look at social media insights. Social media channels like Facebook and Pinterest provide insight into your followers, including demographics and interests. You can also use the Agorapulse social media monitoring tool to chat online. You will find out who your audience is, what they are talking about, what the competition entails and also identify interests of those you want to target.

Write with your trademark voice

Without a recognizable voice, the content you publish can dare to interfere with everyone else on the timelines of your followers. By developing a brand voice, you can:

Show the personality behind the social media page

Make the brand sound more humane

Build a well-known presence with which followers can easily connect

Creating a brand voice begins with reflecting on the organization’s mission and values. Identify some of the key features of the brand.

Then consider how your target audience speaks, and determine common idioms and topics. Share lists with your team of what you should and should not say to ensure that everyone uses the same voice.

Decide on a content mix

It’s tempting to fill your social media calendar with branded content. Why not try every opportunity to discuss your brand?

For many social media users, however, a constant barrage of self-promotional content feels like a selling point. This can lead to withdrawals, which can cause your team to miss out on sales opportunities.

Post a variety of content and resources to create a page that naturally educates, converts, and cultivates faithful followers.

Use these ideas to mix it in your editorial calendar:

Include user-generated content (UGC), influencing posts and customer testimonials to make happy customers speak for your brand.

Compile relevant content from other brands and sites, especially if it matches the interests or questions of your audience.

Publish interactive content, such as live streams, Q & As, and polls or quizzes to get to know your audience better.

Share news, links and posts from social media influencers and brand partners to further establish the relationship.

Create unique content for each channel

No matter what your content mix contains, it is important to optimize each post for its platform.

Follow best content practices to make sure each post looks, sounds, and performs at its best:

Write a copy that is the ideal length for each channel. For example, the optimal length for social media posts on Facebook and Twitter there are about 80 characters. The best length for Instagram posts is about 50% longer, or about 125 characters.

Be inspired by the competition

Copying the competition will not help you create unique branded content. However, it is always a good idea to check on competitors regularly.

If other brands in your space use new platforms or content types, you can also get value from them.

Here are some ways to find out what the competition is doing and whether they are achieving results:

Browse through their social profiles. Create a list of your five best contestants and look at their pages at least once a month. See if they have new tools like Twitter Fleets or Instagram role.

With social media monitoring, your team can improve content in two important ways.

By monitoring listings and brand terms, you can easily engage in conversations about your brand. Then you can identify UGC to share again, find common questions to answer and create content that addresses complaints and issues.

You can also use social listening to follow competitive news, industry hashtags, and larger conversations about your space. Then you can find popular topics for your content calendar, add your addition to important discussions and improve brand awareness.

Plan content at ideal times

It is critical to find the right time to publish content on social media, as posts have limited time to make an impact. For example, the lifespan of a tweet is only 15 to 20 minutes. The closer you can get to the ideal time, the better you can improve the performance of social media. So, how do you find the best times to post?

Use standard recommendations. Some studies have found that the best times to post on social media. Although these recommendations are not specific to your audience, they do provide a good starting point.

Although you may need to post content at this time, you should plan for most postings. Using a social media scheduling tool increases the chances of posting at the right time. It also prevents you from having to interrupt your workflow and take time to post it in real time.

Secure stakeholder approval

Unless you’re a team of one, you’ll probably need feedback and approval before publishing social media posts. Emailing screenshots and spreadsheets can be inefficient and difficult to detect, especially if you juggle more than a dozen clients.

Instead, streamline your workflow by requesting stakeholder approval from your social media scheduling tool. By assigning posts to team members or clients, you ensure that the content will not become available until stakeholders sign off.

Analyze and optimize content

The content that is performing well today may not perform as well next month or in future campaigns. Therefore, it is essential to use native insights or reports from third parties to track analysis. Follow this process to analyze and optimize:

Decide on a time frame for review social media marketing analysis, such as daily, weekly or monthly.

Use your social media goals to identify the benchmarks that are most important. For example, CTR and clickthrough rate (CTR) are critical to driving website traffic.

Compare the most recent period with the previous period and look for patterns. For example, your CTR for blog posts may have increased dramatically due to the pressure to produce high quality articles weekly.

Turn your findings into experiments to continue to improve performance. For example, you can publish your most popular posts to drive even more traffic.

Ultimately, every account that your agency manages requires a unique strategy or goal. But by using this content’s best practices, your agency can establish a strong foundation for social media production.